Three journalists caught in capital shift protest crossfire

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Three media personnel, including a woman journalist, came under attack on Friday when they went to cover the protest taken up by BJP State president Kanna Lakshminarayana at Uddandarayunipalem village as part of the ongoing protests against the proposal of YS Jagan Mohan Reddy government to shift the Executive Capital from Amaravati to Vijayawada. Police said some anti-social elements in the guise of farmers attacked the media personnel to create tension in the ongoing protests.

The incident happened around 10 am when the media was covering Kanna’s protest. Alleging that the journalist used the word ‘Paid Artistes’ against the protestors, the protestors cornered the trio and attacked them. When the media personnel tried to leave from the place, the attackers chased their car and attacked the vehicle with sticks and boulders. The window panes of the car got damaged and the trio suffered minor injuries. They were given first aid treatment in a private hospital.

Condemning the attack on the media personnel, Guntur Range Inspector General of Police (IGP) Vineet Brijlal said they suspect it was a planned attack by unknown persons to create unrest in the capital region villages. “Cases under non-bailable sections were registered and a few people were taken into custody,” the IGP said.

How it happened

The incident happened around 10 am when the media was covering Kanna’s protest. Alleging that the journalist used the word ‘Paid Artistes’ against the protestors, the protestors cornered the trio and attacked them and also attacked the vehicle with sticks and boulders

IG Condemns attack

Condemning the attack on the media personnel, Guntur Range Inspector General of Police (IGP) Vineet Brijlal said they suspect it was a planned attack by unknown persons to create unrest in the capital region villages. He also said that cases under non-bailable sections were registered