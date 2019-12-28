VMC’s plan to secure greater status hits roadblock

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: With only 29 out of 53 villages near the city accepting the proposal for their merger with the Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC), the civic officials are awaiting permission from the Directorate of Municipal Administration (DMA) to increase the number of divisions from 59 to 70 ahead of the municipal elections likely to be held in February.

According to official sources, the VMC conducted a ground-level survey in the last week of June with an intent to increase the number of divisions from 59 to 105 by merging 53 villages with it, a move that would have let the civic body secure the ‘greater’ status. A voters’ list, with 7.78 lakh population from three Assembly constituencies, was then prepared and forwarded to the Election Commission in connection with the polls for urban local bodies (ULBs), which were earlier scheduled to be conducted in September.

However, a majority of the existing divisions in the city did not have sufficient population as required by the guidelines of the Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MA&UD) Department. As such, the officials concerned were directed to prepare another list ensuring presence of at least 10,000 voters in each division before their numbers could be increased to 105. Recently, municipal commissioner V Prasanna Venkatesh wrote to the DMA stating that 45 villages had given their acceptance for the merging procedure.

“Due to certain circumstances prevailing in the State, only 29 of the proposed 45 villages gave their acceptance for their merger with the VMC. The same has been drafted into a report and sent to the DMA so that the number of divisions could be increased to 70 ahead of the ULB polls, which is likely to be conducted in February,” a senior VMC official told TNIE on the condition of anonymity.

Elaborating further, the official said these 29 villages were in Vijayawada Rural, Gannavaram and Penamaluru mandals. The resolutions passed by the respective village panchayats were sent to the government for its consideration. After studying the resolutions, an announcement is likely to made by the government in the first week of January regarding the number of divisions, he said.