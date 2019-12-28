Home Cities Vijayawada

VMC’s plan to secure greater status hits roadblock

Only 29 out of 53 villages surrounding Vijayawada agree for merger with civic body; number of divisions may increase to 70 

Published: 28th December 2019 09:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th December 2019 09:35 AM   |  A+A-

Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC)

Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  With only 29 out of 53 villages near the city accepting the proposal for their merger with the Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC), the civic officials are awaiting permission from the Directorate of Municipal Administration (DMA) to increase the number of divisions from 59 to 70 ahead of the municipal elections likely to be held in February.

According to official sources, the VMC conducted a ground-level survey in the last week of June with an intent to increase the number of divisions from 59 to 105 by merging 53 villages with it, a move that would have let the civic body secure the ‘greater’ status. A voters’ list, with 7.78 lakh population from three Assembly constituencies, was then prepared and forwarded to the Election Commission in connection with the polls for urban local bodies (ULBs), which were earlier scheduled to be conducted in September. 

However, a majority of the existing divisions in the city did not have sufficient population as required by the guidelines of the Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MA&UD) Department. As such, the officials concerned were directed to prepare another list ensuring presence of at least 10,000 voters in each division before their numbers could be increased to 105. Recently, municipal commissioner V Prasanna Venkatesh wrote to the DMA stating that 45 villages had given their acceptance for the merging procedure. 

“Due to certain circumstances prevailing in the State, only 29 of the proposed 45 villages gave their acceptance for their merger with the VMC. The same has been drafted into a report and sent to the DMA so that the number of divisions could be increased to 70 ahead of the ULB polls, which is likely to be conducted in February,” a senior VMC official told TNIE on the condition of anonymity. 

Elaborating further, the official said these 29 villages were in Vijayawada Rural, Gannavaram and Penamaluru mandals. The resolutions passed by the respective village panchayats were sent to the government for its consideration. After studying the resolutions, an announcement is likely to made by the government in the first week of January regarding the number of divisions, he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Vijayawada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Vijayawada Municipal Corporation VMC
India Matters
When The New Indian Express asked a senior police officer how a detention centre that can house only 25 persons can accommodate all the detainees, he said on the condition of anonymity, “This place is ready for now. There are other places too which we are trying to zero in on. This place also has scope for expansion. We will build more rooms if necessary.” (Photo | EPS, Special Arrangement)
WATCH | No detention centre for illegal immigrants? This one is right near Bengaluru
WATCH | Palakkad man's Article 14 auto hogs limelight amidst CAA protests
Amid the ongoing protests over the Citizenship Act across the country, the Narendra Modi cabinet on Tuesday gave the green signal to a proposal to update the National Population Register. (File photo | PTI)
NPR explainer: All you need to know about the exhaustive database of Indian residents 
Notes from the underworld: Bengaluru ex-don comes out with 'The Gangster's Gita'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during party's 135th foundation day at AICC HQ in New Delhi (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
On the occasion of 135th foundation day, Congress says India always comes first
Members of Tamil Nadu Thowheed Jamath protest against CAA near Alandur Court in Chennai. (Photo | EPS/Martin Louis)
Chennai: Tamil Nadu Thowheed Jamath activists takes out protest march against CAA, NRC
Gallery
After eight years, the people of Tamil Nadu voted to elect local body representatives on Friday. Long queues were seen in many of the polling booths with old men and women waiting to exercise their franchise. (Photo | EPS/Rakesh Kumar)
Tamil Nadu local body polls: Elderly defy limitations to cast their votes!
Police guard the site as rescuers work beside the plane that crashed near the Almaty International Airport, Kazakhstan, on December 27. The plane with 98 people aboard crashed shortly after takeoff, killing 15 people on board and injuring 66. (Photo | AP)
Plane crashes into building after takeoff in Kazakhstan, killing 15 on board and injuring 66
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp