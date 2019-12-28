Will give up citizenship if justice not served: Ayesha Meera’s parents

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Almost two weeks after the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) exhumed the remains of 17-year-old B-Pharmacy student Ayesha Meera and conducted the re-post-mortem, her parents on Friday staged a protest questioning why the case has not been tried under the Disha Act yet.“Since the people responsible for my daughter’s murder have strong political backing, justice has not been served even after 12 years.

In case of Nirbhaya, at least after seven years, the court gave its verdict stating that the minor culprit was to be hanged and so was in the Disha case wherein justice was served within a few days,” said victim’s mother Shamshad Begum, adding that even after two weeks of re-postmortem there is no word either from the CBI officials or from the local authorities.

“Our aged family members were completely against the re-postmortem. However, we allowed it, only to cooperate with the CBI. If we knew that even after so much heartache for our entire family they would delay the procedure, then we would have not allowed them,” she said.She also said that despite Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s directive to deal with rape and murder cases under the Disha Act, the political influence in this case has become a barrier. Therefore, it has not yet been considered under the new act.

Victim’s father Iqbal Basha questioned, “So many unnecessary acts are being passed and implemented by

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Why is he not checking whether the Nirbhaya, Disha Act or other laws pertaining to rape and murder of women are being implemented or not? Also, why our request of taking up the case in fast track court is not being considered? If the Prime Minister himself cannot serve justice what is the use of being a citizen of this country?”

“If the officials concerned cannot come to a conclusion and punish the criminals, then me and my wife will give up our citizenship,” he added.Civil society organisations, lawyers, human rights activists, Muslim rights protection societies and other NGOs participated in the protest held at Dharna Chowk in the city.