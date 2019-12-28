World Telugu Poet Convention: Government should rethink English medium decision

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The fourth World Telugu Poet Convention, which began at Siddhartha Auditorium here on Friday, saw participation by more than 5,000 experts of Telugu literature on its first day.The focus of the meet, conducted once in four years, was the introduction of English medium in government schools.

Criticising the decision of adopting English as the medium of instruction in the schools, former deputy speaker Mandali Buddha Prasad said the move was an insult to the Telugu language. “The government needs to rethink its decision. You cannot do away with the language that is attached to our culture. One has to adapt to new things, but that certainly doesn’t mean that one has to stop learning Telugu. Removing Telugu as the medium of instruction is an insult to our mother tongue.”

Explaining how literature struggles to evolve when the use of language is reduced at student-level, he said, “I often notice that most poetry has become lifeless and insipid. Poetry, which is the most sensitive part of the Telugu literature, is dying because of the continued use of English in schools.”

Adding to him, Daniel Negersnow, a French scholar, said even people overseas were working hard for preservation of Telugu language. “Telugu has been prevalent since the 11th century. One should definitely learn their mother tongue,” he opined. Negersnow has done extensive study on the Telugu language.