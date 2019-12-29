Home Cities Vijayawada

APHERMC Chairperson Eswaraiah backs English Medium move

The Chief Minister has said that there shall be no dues from the next year and the fee reimbursement money would be paid to colleges in time.

VIJAYAWADA:   Backing the State government’s decision to introduce English medium in schools, Andhra Pradesh Higher Education Regulatory and Monitoring Commission (APHERMC) Chairperson Justice V Eswaraiah said the move was for upliftment of the underprivileged in the State and also to make students attain global education standard.

Speaking to mediapersons here on Saturday, Justice Eswaraiah said, “The quality of education will improve once teaching in English begins. A majority of people, except those who are rich, are supporting the government’s decision.” The public demand for introduction of English medium in government schools has been increasing gradually in the State, he observed and added that the government should now focus on recruiting good teachers as per the strength of students.

“Those who oppose English medium, are there children studying in Telugu medium schools?” Eswaraiah questioned and said Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy was very particular in improving the education standard. Citing his personal experiences, he said he could have been the Supreme Court Justice if he pursued his secondary education in an English medium. Eswaraiah maintained that a few sections were planning to gain political mileage by agitating against the government over the issue. “All confusion will be resolved once teaching in English medium begins and yields results,” he opined.

Commenting on the fee restrictions to be imposed in the State, he said the Commission was requesting the management of private institutions to come up with exact fee tariff, excluding the charge collected towards transportation and the likes. Elaborating further, he informed that the commission would regulate the fee in the institutions shortly and already requested the government to pay the dues to the colleges. “A report on college fee would be submitted to the government by February. The Chief Minister has said that there shall be no dues from the next year and the fee reimbursement money would be paid to colleges in time.” 
 

