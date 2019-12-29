Capital region protest enters Day 11

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The protest of Capital region farmers continued for the 11th day on Saturday with people staging various demonstrations such as blocking roads, Vanta-Varpu and other novel protests demanding that the State government withdraw its decision of dividing administration. Intensifying their agitation against the State government’s decision of decentralised administration, farmers blocked all roads leading to the Secretariat in Mandadam and staged a sit-in.

Villagers were seen arriving at main junctions of several villages from 9 am and raising slogans against Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. The farmers as well as their family members were seen participating in the protests. Mild tension prevailed for a while in Mandadam village, when police and villagers engaged in an argument over the protest. The situation was brought back to normalcy after police imposed a curfew.

Villagers staging a protest against the

government’s three-capital proposal at Mandadam

Alleging that the YSRC government has no regard for Amaravati, women in Mandadam organised Vanta-Varpu by blocking the main road. Similar was the situation at other villages, Thullur, Velagapudi, Uddandarayunipalem and Nidamarru where scores of people took part in various agitations. “For the past 11 days, we have been staging protests expressing our displeasure towards the Chief Minister’s proposal of decentralised administration. Before he (Jagan) goes ahead with his idea, he should answer us and come up with an amicable solution,” the protestors demanded.Meanwhile, citizens are gearing up for another round of protests on Sunday when BJP MP Sujana Chowdary and other leaders will pay a visit to the Capital region villages.

Amaravati Parirakshana Samithi threatens stir

Vijayawada: Stating that they would continue with their protests until Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy makes a statement that Amaravati would be retained as the capital, the members of Amaravati Parirakshana Samithi threatened to form Joint Action Committees (JACs) in all districts to take up a State-wide agitation if the government doesn’t accede to their demand. They also clarified that they have no faith in the high-powered committee appointed to examine the expert committees’ recommendations as panels would just parrot the views of the YSRC dispensation. Speaking here on Saturday, the members of the Samithi said that they would also examine the legal implications of the State government’s proposal to relocate the capital. “The GN Rao committee’s report was a photocopy of jagan’s statement. The other committees will give a similar report. So, we don’t have any trust in them,” they added.