Home Cities Vijayawada

Capital region protest enters Day 11

Villagers were seen arriving at main junctions of several villages from 9 am and raising slogans against Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Published: 29th December 2019 10:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th December 2019 10:43 AM   |  A+A-

Villagers staging a protest against the government’s three-capital proposal at Mandadam

Villagers staging a protest against the government’s three-capital proposal at Mandadam (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  The protest of Capital region farmers continued for the 11th day on Saturday with people staging various demonstrations such as blocking roads, Vanta-Varpu and other novel protests demanding that the State government withdraw its decision of dividing administration. Intensifying their agitation against the State government’s decision of decentralised administration, farmers blocked all roads leading to the Secretariat in Mandadam and staged a sit-in.

Villagers were seen arriving at main junctions of several villages from 9 am and raising slogans against Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. The farmers as well as their family members were seen participating in the protests. Mild tension prevailed for a while in Mandadam village, when police and villagers engaged in an argument over the protest. The situation was brought back to normalcy after police imposed a curfew.

Villagers staging a protest against the
government’s three-capital proposal at Mandadam

Alleging that the YSRC government has no regard for Amaravati, women in Mandadam organised Vanta-Varpu by blocking the main road.  Similar was the situation at other villages, Thullur, Velagapudi, Uddandarayunipalem and Nidamarru where scores of people took part in various agitations. “For the past 11 days, we have been staging protests expressing our displeasure towards the Chief Minister’s proposal of decentralised administration. Before he (Jagan) goes ahead with his idea, he should answer us and come up with an amicable solution,” the protestors demanded.Meanwhile, citizens are gearing up for another round of protests on Sunday when BJP MP Sujana Chowdary and other leaders will pay a visit to the Capital region villages.

Amaravati Parirakshana Samithi threatens stir
Vijayawada: Stating that they would continue with their protests until Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy makes a statement that Amaravati would be retained as the capital, the members of Amaravati Parirakshana Samithi threatened to form Joint Action Committees (JACs) in all districts to take up a State-wide agitation if the government doesn’t accede to their demand. They also clarified that they have no faith in the high-powered committee appointed to examine the expert committees’ recommendations as panels would just parrot the views of the YSRC dispensation. Speaking here on Saturday, the members of the Samithi said that they would also examine the legal implications of the State government’s proposal to relocate the capital. “The GN Rao committee’s report was a photocopy of jagan’s statement. The other committees will give a similar report. So, we don’t have any trust in them,” they added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Vijayawada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Capital region farmers Andhra Pradesh three capital YSRC Jagan Mohan Reddy
India Matters
When The New Indian Express asked a senior police officer how a detention centre that can house only 25 persons can accommodate all the detainees, he said on the condition of anonymity, “This place is ready for now. There are other places too which we are trying to zero in on. This place also has scope for expansion. We will build more rooms if necessary.” (Photo | EPS, Special Arrangement)
WATCH | No detention centre for illegal immigrants? This one is right near Bengaluru
WATCH | Palakkad man's Article 14 auto hogs limelight amidst CAA protests
Amid the ongoing protests over the Citizenship Act across the country, the Narendra Modi cabinet on Tuesday gave the green signal to a proposal to update the National Population Register. (File photo | PTI)
NPR explainer: All you need to know about the exhaustive database of Indian residents 
Notes from the underworld: Bengaluru ex-don comes out with 'The Gangster's Gita'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Brushing strokes of life: Bengaluru students revamp Cox Town flyover into artsy space
Sri Vishwesha Theertha of Sri Pejavar Mutt
Karnataka's Pejawar Seer Sri Vishwesha Theertha Swamiji passes away
Gallery
It is time to take a look at the new talent that Bollywood will introduce over the next 12 months. The mix looks interesting, comprising outsiders as well as youngsters with filmi bloodline.
From Keerthy Suresh to Manushi Chhillar: Celebs who are going to make their Bollywood debut in 2020
After eight years, the people of Tamil Nadu voted to elect local body representatives on Friday. Long queues were seen in many of the polling booths with old men and women waiting to exercise their franchise. (Photo | EPS/Rakesh Kumar)
Tamil Nadu local body polls: Elderly defy limitations to cast their votes!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp