Government needs to spend only Rs 6,629 cr in 8 years for Amaravati: TDP general secretary Lokesh

In a series of tweets, Lokesh said after describing Amaravati as ‘Bhramaravati’ till the other day, CM Jagan began singing a new song that the Chandrababu government spent only Rs 5,000 crore

Published: 29th December 2019 11:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th December 2019 11:11 AM

Nara Lokesh

Nara Lokesh. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:   TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh has claimed that the government needs only Rs 6,629 crore for the construction of Amaravati as planned and the remaining amount will be generated through self-financing. In a series of tweets, Lokesh said after describing Amaravati as ‘Bhramaravati’ till the other day, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy began singing a new song that the Chandrababu government spent only Rs 5,000 crore on Amaravati and Rs 1 lakh crore is required for the development of the city and enacted a new drama.

“In the white paper released on CRDA by the YSRC government on June 28, it was mentioned that the TDP government spent Rs 9,165 crore for development of Amaravati. In the GO 50 released by the previous TDP government in February, 2019, it was said that Rs 55,343 crore will be total cost for development of Amaravati. All the government should do now is to spend Rs 6,629 crore in the coming eight years and the remaining funds will come through self-financing,’’ he said.While Naidu categorically explained  how to develop Amaravati, Jagan was killing it  for benefiting his land mafia in Visakhapatnam, Lokesh said. 

