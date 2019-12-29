If you want 3 Capitals, seek re-election: CPI national secretary Narayana

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA : CPI national secretary K Narayana has asked the Jagan government to step down and go for re-election if it wants to have three Capital cities for the State. “Make it part of the election manifesto and leave it for the people to judge and decide,” he said while stressing the need for continuing capital at Amaravati and focusing on decentralised development, not decentralised administration.

Addressing mediapersons on Saturday, Narayana said everyone saw Jagan Mohan Reddy agreeing to Amaravati as the Capital in Assemb. “Now, after coming to power, he has taken a U-turn, which is not expected from the son of YS Rajasekhara Reddy. He has no political right to announce three Capitals now,” he said. Pointing out at the much talked ‘insider trading’, the Left leader challenged the YSRC government to initiate a probe into the ‘land grabbing’ in Visakhapatnam. Showing the list of names of those who allegedly encroached government lands in Visakhapatnam, Narayana said those names include leaders from TDP, Congress and YSRC.

“Let the government publish SIT reports on those land grabbing cases,” he dared. Taking exception to the police not allowing people to visit their relatives in the villages of Amaravati, CPI leader demanded to know if they were in AP or Pakistan. He said CPI condemns the NCR, CAA and NPR programmes of the BJP-led NDA government, which are ‘vote-bank’ motivated programmes and against the spirit of the Constitution.

Speaking on the occasion, CPI leader Muppala Nageswara Rao said they decided to organise a meeting on December 30 in Vijayawada to bring pressure on the State government to continue the capital in Amaravati. “We are inviting all like-minded political parties and people’s organisations to attend the meeting. Future course of action with regard to the agitations against the proposed decentralisation of administration will be decided in the meeting,” he said.