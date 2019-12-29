Home Cities Vijayawada

If you want 3 Capitals, seek re-election: CPI national secretary Narayana

CPI national secretary K Narayana has asked the Jagan government to step down and go for re-election if it wants to have three Capital cities for the State. 

Published: 29th December 2019 10:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th December 2019 10:40 AM   |  A+A-

CPI national secretary Narayana

CPI national secretary Narayana

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA : CPI national secretary K Narayana has asked the Jagan government to step down and go for re-election if it wants to have three Capital cities for the State. “Make it part of the election manifesto and leave it for the people to judge and decide,” he said while stressing the need for continuing capital at Amaravati and focusing on decentralised development, not decentralised administration.

Addressing mediapersons on Saturday, Narayana said everyone saw Jagan Mohan Reddy agreeing to Amaravati as the Capital in Assemb. “Now, after coming to power, he has taken a U-turn, which is  not expected from the son of YS Rajasekhara Reddy. He has no political right to announce three Capitals now,” he said. Pointing out at the much talked ‘insider trading’, the Left leader challenged the YSRC government to initiate a probe into the ‘land grabbing’ in Visakhapatnam. Showing the list of names of those who allegedly encroached government lands in Visakhapatnam,  Narayana said those names include leaders from TDP, Congress and YSRC. 

“Let the government publish SIT reports on those land grabbing cases,” he dared. Taking exception to the police not allowing people to visit their relatives in the villages of Amaravati, CPI leader demanded to know if they were in AP or Pakistan. He said CPI condemns the NCR, CAA and NPR programmes of the BJP-led NDA government, which are ‘vote-bank’ motivated programmes and against the spirit of the Constitution. 

Speaking on the occasion, CPI leader Muppala Nageswara Rao said they decided to organise a meeting on December 30 in Vijayawada to bring pressure on the State government to continue the capital in Amaravati. “We are inviting all like-minded political parties and people’s organisations to attend the meeting. Future course of action with regard to the agitations against the proposed decentralisation of administration will be decided in the meeting,” he said. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Vijayawada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
CPI national secretary K Narayana Andhra Pradesh three capitals
India Matters
When The New Indian Express asked a senior police officer how a detention centre that can house only 25 persons can accommodate all the detainees, he said on the condition of anonymity, “This place is ready for now. There are other places too which we are trying to zero in on. This place also has scope for expansion. We will build more rooms if necessary.” (Photo | EPS, Special Arrangement)
WATCH | No detention centre for illegal immigrants? This one is right near Bengaluru
WATCH | Palakkad man's Article 14 auto hogs limelight amidst CAA protests
Amid the ongoing protests over the Citizenship Act across the country, the Narendra Modi cabinet on Tuesday gave the green signal to a proposal to update the National Population Register. (File photo | PTI)
NPR explainer: All you need to know about the exhaustive database of Indian residents 
Notes from the underworld: Bengaluru ex-don comes out with 'The Gangster's Gita'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Brushing strokes of life: Bengaluru students revamp Cox Town flyover into artsy space
Sri Vishwesha Theertha of Sri Pejavar Mutt
Karnataka's Pejawar Seer Sri Vishwesha Theertha Swamiji passes away
Gallery
It is time to take a look at the new talent that Bollywood will introduce over the next 12 months. The mix looks interesting, comprising outsiders as well as youngsters with filmi bloodline.
From Keerthy Suresh to Manushi Chhillar: Celebs who are going to make their Bollywood debut in 2020
After eight years, the people of Tamil Nadu voted to elect local body representatives on Friday. Long queues were seen in many of the polling booths with old men and women waiting to exercise their franchise. (Photo | EPS/Rakesh Kumar)
Tamil Nadu local body polls: Elderly defy limitations to cast their votes!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp