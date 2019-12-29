Home Cities Vijayawada

YSRC leader Ambati slams TDP for using Telugu meet to oppose English medium

The government recognises the importance of the mother tongue and included Telugu as a subject in the curriculum.

Published: 29th December 2019 10:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th December 2019 10:56 AM   |  A+A-

Sattenapalle MLA Ambati Rambabu

Sattenapalle MLA Ambati Rambabu

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: YSRC leader and MLA Ambati Rambabu has accused the ongoing 4th World Telugu Writers Conference of becoming a platform for TDP leaders and supporters to oppose the decision to introduce English Medium in government schools. He challenged them to declare how many of them are sending their children to Telugu medium schools.

Speaking to mediapersons at YSRC party headquarters in Tadepalle on Saturday, he said, “The government’s decision to introduce English as a medium of instruction in the primary school education from the next academic year is intended to make it available to the poor and the downtrodden sections of SC, ST, BC, and minorities so that they can make themselves self-sufficient, face the competitive world and get good jobs.” “It is unfortunate that some of the speakers at the Fourth World Telugu Writers Conference, organised by the Krishna District Telugu Rachayitula Sangham in Vijayawada, criticised the government’s policy of English education,” he said.

The government recognises the importance of the mother tongue and included Telugu as a subject in the curriculum. Ambati said the great scholars and writers who had attended the conference need to be lauded for their exceptional services to Telugu language. However, some TDP leaders, who had spoken at the conference tried to show off as if they were the only benefactors of Telugu language and the YSRCP government has no respect for Telugu, which is not acceptable, he said. 

He said there are several instances where the poor students could not cope in the job market because they were educated in Telugu. “Understanding such difficulties, the government decided to introduce English medium from the primary school level, This can’t be misconstrued as if the government is against the Telugu language,” he explained. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Vijayawada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Ambati Rambabu TDP English Medium World Telugu Writers Conference
India Matters
When The New Indian Express asked a senior police officer how a detention centre that can house only 25 persons can accommodate all the detainees, he said on the condition of anonymity, “This place is ready for now. There are other places too which we are trying to zero in on. This place also has scope for expansion. We will build more rooms if necessary.” (Photo | EPS, Special Arrangement)
WATCH | No detention centre for illegal immigrants? This one is right near Bengaluru
WATCH | Palakkad man's Article 14 auto hogs limelight amidst CAA protests
Amid the ongoing protests over the Citizenship Act across the country, the Narendra Modi cabinet on Tuesday gave the green signal to a proposal to update the National Population Register. (File photo | PTI)
NPR explainer: All you need to know about the exhaustive database of Indian residents 
Notes from the underworld: Bengaluru ex-don comes out with 'The Gangster's Gita'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Brushing strokes of life: Bengaluru students revamp Cox Town flyover into artsy space
Sri Vishwesha Theertha of Sri Pejavar Mutt
Karnataka's Pejawar Seer Sri Vishwesha Theertha Swamiji passes away
Gallery
It is time to take a look at the new talent that Bollywood will introduce over the next 12 months. The mix looks interesting, comprising outsiders as well as youngsters with filmi bloodline.
From Keerthy Suresh to Manushi Chhillar: Celebs who are going to make their Bollywood debut in 2020
After eight years, the people of Tamil Nadu voted to elect local body representatives on Friday. Long queues were seen in many of the polling booths with old men and women waiting to exercise their franchise. (Photo | EPS/Rakesh Kumar)
Tamil Nadu local body polls: Elderly defy limitations to cast their votes!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp