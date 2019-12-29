YSRC leader Ambati slams TDP for using Telugu meet to oppose English medium

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: YSRC leader and MLA Ambati Rambabu has accused the ongoing 4th World Telugu Writers Conference of becoming a platform for TDP leaders and supporters to oppose the decision to introduce English Medium in government schools. He challenged them to declare how many of them are sending their children to Telugu medium schools.

Speaking to mediapersons at YSRC party headquarters in Tadepalle on Saturday, he said, “The government’s decision to introduce English as a medium of instruction in the primary school education from the next academic year is intended to make it available to the poor and the downtrodden sections of SC, ST, BC, and minorities so that they can make themselves self-sufficient, face the competitive world and get good jobs.” “It is unfortunate that some of the speakers at the Fourth World Telugu Writers Conference, organised by the Krishna District Telugu Rachayitula Sangham in Vijayawada, criticised the government’s policy of English education,” he said.

The government recognises the importance of the mother tongue and included Telugu as a subject in the curriculum. Ambati said the great scholars and writers who had attended the conference need to be lauded for their exceptional services to Telugu language. However, some TDP leaders, who had spoken at the conference tried to show off as if they were the only benefactors of Telugu language and the YSRCP government has no respect for Telugu, which is not acceptable, he said.

He said there are several instances where the poor students could not cope in the job market because they were educated in Telugu. “Understanding such difficulties, the government decided to introduce English medium from the primary school level, This can’t be misconstrued as if the government is against the Telugu language,” he explained.