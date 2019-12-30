APSRTC to operate 2,000 extra services from January 10 for Sankranti

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Vijayawada region of APSRTC is planning to operate 2,000 additional services to ensure hassle-free journey for the passengers during the Sankranti festive season.

The additional services will be operated to various major destinations in the State between January 10-20.

As per the APSRTC officials, additional buses will be operated to major interstate route such as Chennai, Bengaluru and Hyderabad.

Within the State, majority of the buses will be operated to Visakhapatnam, Vijayawada, Rajamahendravaram, Amalapuram and other places in the East and West Godavari districts.

Disclosing the details, officials said that around 600 regular services will be operated everyday from Pandit Nehru Bus Station (PNBS) to Hyderabad, Visakhapatnam, Tirupati, Kurnool, Rajahmundry and other cities.

During Sankranti, the demand for additional services increases as passengers reserve tickets for the regular services at least a month before. This year, the region is planning to operate the additional services and has given similar directions to the depot managers. Of the total, 900 services will be operated to Hyderabad, followed by 300 services to Rajamahendravaram, Visakhapatnam (250), Chennai (120), Bengaluru (30) and 400 services to other cites, officials said.

Passengers can book their tickets in advance from all APSRTC authorised agents and the fare could be paid through POS machines available with the agents.Tickets can be booked online at www.apsrtconline.in.