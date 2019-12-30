English training will boost confidence of teachers, say trainers

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: When the High Court of Andhra Pradesh has questioned the need of mandating introduction of English as the medium of instruction in government schools, experts involved in the training process of teachers opined that the training should be continued.

“This training course has been designed to enhance the English language proficiency level of teachers. Irrespective of whether they have to teach in English or not, undertaking this training will be beneficial for their overall skill development,” said Martin LKG, a member of the content development team for the training course.

“This course is helping teachers regain their knowledge of the language. It is not that they do not know how to read, write or speak in the language. The only problem is their lack of confidence to speak in English language, which they can establish through this training,” he added.

He further said that by looking at the response received from the teachers during the training sessions, one can state that the teachers are also equally willing to undertake the training. When enquired, the teachers seemed to have similar opinion.

“We are happy to participate in these sessions as it is helping us boost our confidence to speak a foreign language and that also in front of a big group of people, which we had never done,” said K Saroja, a teacher at Mandal Parishad Upper Primary School, Pedapulipaka.

Expressing similar sentiments, another teacher P Leela said, “It’s not just about improving our skills but it will also be beneficial for the students. If we can teach better then only they can learn better.”

Meanwhile, the HC directed the State and Centre to file a counter-affidavit to the petitions filed against the move and made it clear that the decision of the State will be subject to its final verdict.