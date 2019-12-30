Inter-University Yoga tournament from January 6

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A five-day All India Inter-University Yoga Championship for Men and Women will be conducted at Rajiv Gandhi University of Knowledge Technologies (RGUKT) in Nuzvid of Krishna district from January 6 to 10.Addressing a press conference at the campus on Sunday, RGUKT Chancellor KC Reddy said yoga championships were being conducted by universities in team and individual categories since 1994-95.

For the first time this year, Nuzvid will be hosting the event on behalf of both the Telugu speaking States.

Around 125 universities from 23 States across the country will participate in the championship to be inaugurated by Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan on January 6, he said.

Elaborating, Reddy said that around 1,500 participants from 125 universities comprising 90 teams from the northern States and 35 teams from the southern States would be participating in the championship.

For the smooth conduct of the event, the university has spent Rs 12 to 15 lakh.

Ministers Adimulapu Suresh and Muttamsetty Srinivasa Rao, Chief Minister’s Principal Advisor Ajeya Kallam and IAS officer Satish Chandra will participate in the valedictory session of the event to be held on January 10. RGUKT, Nuzvid Director D Suryachandra Rao, Dean Academics B Prasad were also present.