Home Cities Vijayawada

Inter-University Yoga tournament from January 6

Around 125 universities from 23 States across the country will participate in the championship to be inaugurated by Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan on January 6, he said.

Published: 30th December 2019 10:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th December 2019 10:21 AM   |  A+A-

Yoga

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A five-day All India Inter-University Yoga Championship for Men and Women will be conducted at Rajiv Gandhi University of Knowledge Technologies (RGUKT) in Nuzvid of Krishna district from January 6 to 10.Addressing a press conference at the campus on Sunday, RGUKT Chancellor KC Reddy said yoga championships were being conducted by universities in team and individual categories since 1994-95.

For the first time this year, Nuzvid will be hosting the event on behalf of both the Telugu speaking States.
Around 125 universities from 23 States across the country will participate in the championship to be inaugurated by Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan on January 6, he said.

Elaborating, Reddy said that around 1,500 participants from 125 universities comprising 90 teams from the northern States and 35 teams from the southern States would be participating in the championship.
For the smooth conduct of the event, the university has spent Rs 12 to 15 lakh.

Ministers Adimulapu Suresh and Muttamsetty Srinivasa Rao, Chief Minister’s Principal Advisor Ajeya Kallam and IAS officer Satish Chandra will participate in the valedictory session of the event to be held on January 10. RGUKT, Nuzvid Director D Suryachandra Rao, Dean Academics B Prasad were also present.

Stay up to date on all the latest Vijayawada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
yoga yoga championship andhra pradesh
India Matters
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi launches Twitter campaign in support of Citizenship Act
Whose government is running the country? Who is lying?
67-year-old Kochaniyan and 65-year-old Lakshmi Ammal tie the nuptial knot at the Ramavarmapuram Government Old Age Home in Thrissur on Saturday | Express
Old age home sweethearts tie nuptial knot, create history
Indian skipper Virat Kohli. (Photo | PTI)
Ricky Ponting picks Virat Kohli as captain of his Test team of the decade

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A man wraps a blanket to protect himself from cold wave conditions during a foggy morning in New Delhi Monday Dec 30 2019. (Photo | PTI)
Delhi Fog: Over 500 flights delayed
Just For Laughs: Bengaluru hosts International Clown Festival
Gallery
2019 has been a chequered year for India's automobile industry. Despite depreciating sales figures, new cars and carmakers entered the market with new concepts and technologies.
Vrooming back through 2019: A look at the year's blockbuster cars
It is time to take a look at the new talent that Bollywood will introduce over the next 12 months. The mix looks interesting, comprising outsiders as well as youngsters with filmi bloodline.
From Keerthy Suresh to Manushi Chhillar: Celebs who are going to make their Bollywood debut in 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp