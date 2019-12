By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Machilipatnam Bus Terminal will get a facelift soon with the matter being taken to the notice of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, said Transport Minister Perni Venkataramaiah.

The minister was addressing the media after flagging off a Garuda air-conditioned bus service to Bengaluru at Machilipatnam Bus Station on Sunday.

The newly-launched bus will depart Machilipatnam at 3.30 pm and reach Bengaluru at 6.30 am on the next day.