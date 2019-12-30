Rs 30 crore for revamp of Vijayawada parks

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Some public parks maintained by Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) will soon get a facelift with the horticulture department officials designing proposals for renovation and beautification of these open spaces under various State and central schemes.

In all, the civic body has received around Rs 15 crore from the State and central schemes, which is likely to be credited into VMC’s account in some days.

Currently, the municipal corporation has started renovating the Rajiv Gandhi Park at the estimated cost of Rs 50 lakh from its pocket to improve basic infrastructure and install play equipment. The works are near completion.

Accordingly, the corporation will spend Rs 5 crore for developing greenery and construction of compound wall for Ajit Singh Nagar dumping yard, where the State government is mulling constructing a mega-park.

The other works to be undertaken under the schemes include the development of a walking track, a food court, installation of play equipment and other necessary infrastructure at Raghavaiah Park with Rs 1 crore.

As much as Rs 1.75 crore will be spent for developing Raghavaiah and Ambedkar parks as model parks in the city, Rs 2 crore for improving basic infrastructure and installation of play equipment at Rajiv Gandhi Park, Rs 3 crore for continuing the greenery and beautification works on the banks of the Ryves Canal and Rs 3.5 crore for developing public parks at Payakapuram, Lenin Center and Labour Colony.

“Our priority is to make the existing public parks accessible to the citizens so that they get to take a break from their daily routine. We have already started improving and redeveloping some public parks in the city through allocations made in the budget for this fiscal year, thanks to the funds allocated by the government,” said VMC V Prasanna Venkatesh.

He further said that open gyms have been set up in some of the parks and almost all of them have been patronised well by the residents.

Plans are also under consideration to develop public parks in residential colonies without compound walls to make the residents feel and enjoy the beauty of greenery, he said, adding that locations will be identified soon for materialising the project.