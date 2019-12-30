Home Cities Vijayawada

Rs 30 crore for revamp of Vijayawada parks

In all, the civic body has received around Rs 15 crore from the State and central schemes, which is likely to be credited into VMC’s account in some days.

Published: 30th December 2019 10:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th December 2019 10:25 AM   |  A+A-

Vijayawada Municipal Corporation

Vijayawada Municipal Corporation

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  Some public parks maintained by Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) will soon get a facelift with the horticulture department officials designing proposals for renovation and beautification of these open spaces under various State and central schemes.

In all, the civic body has received around Rs 15 crore from the State and central schemes, which is likely to be credited into VMC’s account in some days.

Currently, the municipal corporation has started renovating the Rajiv Gandhi Park at the estimated cost of Rs 50 lakh from its pocket to improve basic infrastructure and install play equipment. The works are near completion.

Accordingly, the corporation will spend Rs 5 crore for developing greenery and construction of compound wall for Ajit Singh Nagar dumping yard, where the State government is mulling constructing a mega-park.

The other works to be undertaken under the schemes include the development of a walking track, a food court, installation of play equipment and other necessary infrastructure at Raghavaiah Park with Rs 1 crore.

As much as  Rs 1.75 crore will be spent for developing Raghavaiah and Ambedkar parks as model parks in the city, Rs 2 crore for improving basic infrastructure and installation of play equipment at Rajiv Gandhi Park, Rs 3 crore for continuing the greenery and beautification works on the banks of the Ryves Canal and Rs 3.5 crore for developing public parks at Payakapuram, Lenin Center and Labour Colony.

“Our priority is to make the existing public parks accessible to the citizens so that they get to take a break from their daily routine. We have already started improving and redeveloping some public parks in the city through allocations made in the budget for this fiscal year, thanks to the funds allocated by the government,” said VMC V Prasanna Venkatesh.

He further said that open gyms have been set up in some of the parks and almost all of them have been patronised well by the residents.

Plans are also under consideration to develop public parks in residential colonies without compound walls to make the residents feel and enjoy the beauty of greenery, he said, adding that locations will be identified soon for materialising the project.

Stay up to date on all the latest Vijayawada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Vijayawada Municipal Park VMC Vijayawada park
India Matters
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi launches Twitter campaign in support of Citizenship Act
Whose government is running the country? Who is lying?
67-year-old Kochaniyan and 65-year-old Lakshmi Ammal tie the nuptial knot at the Ramavarmapuram Government Old Age Home in Thrissur on Saturday | Express
Old age home sweethearts tie nuptial knot, create history
Indian skipper Virat Kohli. (Photo | PTI)
Ricky Ponting picks Virat Kohli as captain of his Test team of the decade

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A man wraps a blanket to protect himself from cold wave conditions during a foggy morning in New Delhi Monday Dec 30 2019. (Photo | PTI)
Delhi Fog: Over 500 flights delayed
Just For Laughs: Bengaluru hosts International Clown Festival
Gallery
2019 has been a chequered year for India's automobile industry. Despite depreciating sales figures, new cars and carmakers entered the market with new concepts and technologies.
Vrooming back through 2019: A look at the year's blockbuster cars
It is time to take a look at the new talent that Bollywood will introduce over the next 12 months. The mix looks interesting, comprising outsiders as well as youngsters with filmi bloodline.
From Keerthy Suresh to Manushi Chhillar: Celebs who are going to make their Bollywood debut in 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp