‘Sports training need of hour for disabled students’

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Samagra Shiksha State Additional Director R Madhusudhan Reddy underscored the need of training physically challenged students in sports of their interest and encouraging them to participate in the Para Olympics.

Reddy was speaking at a two-day training programme for resource persons organised at Samagra Shiksha State office in the city on Sunday.

He also discussed the steps to be taken for conducting training camps for physically challenged students.

Common Management Admission Test Director Professor G Viswanadhappa suggested that the coaches provide training and encourage them as per their ability.