World Telugu Meet concludes

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The fourth World Telugu Meet concluded at Siddhartha Auditorium in Vijayawada on Sunday.

The last day saw some of the working and veteran journalists share their opinions regarding the introduction of English as the medium of instruction for Classes 1 to 6 in all government schools.

They were of the collective opinion that preservation of mother tongue and its learning starts from one’s home.

They said that it is very important to protect the linguistic heritage of any State as decline of linguistic heritage leads to decline of knowledge that language brings along with it.

Several books on the history of Telugu language, along with a few other languages such as Tamil, Kannada and Pali were made available at the stalls.