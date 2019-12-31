4 % dip in crimes compared to last year, says Vijayawada CP

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Claiming that Vijayawada police has succeeded in maintaining law and order in the city with no reports of untoward incidents taking place during the General elections in May, Commissioner of Police (CP) Ch Dwaraka Tirumala Rao said the year ended for the department on a high note.Releasing the annual crime statistics on Monday here at City Police Office, the top cop said a four per cent dip was observed in the total number of FIRs filed as compared to last year.

He also claimed women safety initiatives such as Mahila Mitra and Shakti teams helped bring down instances of crime against them. Tirumala Rao further said that police succeeded in reducing offences such as murder for gain, dacoities, robberies, snatchings, burglaries and other thefts when compared to previous years, adding, the police recovered more than 50 per cent of the property lost.

“We recovered property worth `5 crore. Our overall property recovery percentage stood at 58 and we solved 62 per cent of theft cases.”However, the statistics hint at a slight spike in cases of women harassment. Around 606 cases were filed this year as opposed to 535 in 2018. The stats were the same for rape cases in which women were cheated in the name of love and friendship. Cases of crimes against minors reduced to 67 this year as opposed to last year’s 95.

Of the total 787 missing person cases, the police managed to traced 624.

The CP said incidents of bodily offences reduced to 734 against 1,122 in 2018. “In cases such as riotings, attempt to murder, and kidnapping the crime rate has gone down compared to earlier. Even during polls, we maintained law and order and no major incidents were reported.”Expressing his concern over increasing Cybercrimes and other cyber-related frauds, the CP said incidents of one-time password (OTP) frauds, online cheating and crimes on social media are posing a serious challenge to the police as most of the cases are difficult to detect.

A total of 242 cybercrime cases were filed in 2019 against 191 in 2018. “Cybercrimes can be prevented by taking safety measures. Around `2.30 crore was pillaged in 242 cases out of which `62.4 lakh was returned to the victims,” he said.The CP also explained the performance of various departments such as Commissioner’s Task Force, traffic, court monitoring system, police smart parking application and locked house monitoring system (LHMS) and said police could not achieve the goals set for the 2019 in reducing the number of accidents and accidental deaths.

“A total of 1,481 cases were reported in which 347 lost their lives and 1,376 were injured. We will focus more on this area in the coming year to reduce accidents by at least 30 per cent,” he said.

ISO certification for Nunna police station

Vijayawada: Commissioner of Police (CP) Ch Dwaraka Tirumala Rao said Nunna police has received ISO 9001:2015 certification, the first of its kind in the State. Addressing the media on Monday, Tirumala Rao said the certification is being given to police stations for quality management and control. “The station has standardised processes for documentation and maintenance of records, utilisation of technologies, better performance in conducting awareness programmes to prevent crime, emergency response system and surveillance of public areas,” he said. He also said the performance of police stations are measured in terms of petitioner satisfaction and how the case is handled from the moment it is filed until it is completed. “Keeping Nunna police station as a role model, we will try to implement the same in all stations in the city,” he added