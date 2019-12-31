Home Cities Vijayawada

96-hour deadline to vehicle dealers for fixing HSRP

Earlier, the transport department entrusted the task of fixing the HSRP to a private agency.

Published: 31st December 2019 10:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st December 2019 10:30 AM   |  A+A-

Cars, passenger vehicles, car, automobile, vehicles

For representational purposes. (File | PTI)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: To put an end to the number plate violations, the transport department has decided to tighten the noose against vehicle dealers by setting up a deadline of fixing the High-Security Registration Plate (HSRP) within 96 hours of the vehicle being purchased.

According to officials, for a month deputy transport commissioners across the State conducted a series of meetings with vehicle dealers and cautioned them not to charge the public for providing the HSRP after the purchase of any vehicle from their dealership. 

Earlier, the transport department entrusted the task of fixing the HSRP to a private agency. However, the agency failed to provide the number plates on time. With this, a majority of the vehicle users started fixing the modified registration plates by violating the norms. The department decided to impose a penalty of Rs 2 lakh or cancellation of the dealership for a month for the first time, a case to be filed for a second time offence and dealership to be cancelled for three months for repeated violation. 

TAGS
HSRP number plate violations
