Home Cities Vijayawada

Andhra Pradesh records 990 sq km increase in forest cover compared to 2017

Of the RFA, 31, 959 sq.km (85.78 %) is Reserved Forest Area, 5,069 sq.km (13.60 %) Protected Forest Area and 230 sq.km (0.62 %Unclassed Forest Area.

Published: 31st December 2019 10:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st December 2019 10:26 AM   |  A+A-

forest

For representational purposes

By Ritika arun vaishali
Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh has recorded an increase of 990.40 sq km forest cover compared to 2017, according to the 16th India State of Forest Report (ISFR) 2019 released by Union Minister for Environment, Forests and Climate Change Prakash Javadekar on Monday. However, it is less than 2017, when the State recorded an increase in forest cover by 2,141 sq. km. 

AP stood second among the States in terms of increase in forest cover after Karnataka (1,025 sq.km). Kerala (823 sq.km), Jammu & Kashmir (371 sq.km) and Himachal Pradesh (334 sq.km.) came third, fourth and fifth respectively. The total Recorded Forest Area (RFA) is 37,258 sq.km, 22.86 per cent of the State’s total geographical area. However, it is less than the national figure of 24.56 per cent forest area. 

Of the RFA, 31, 959 sq.km (85.78 %) is Reserved Forest Area, 5,069 sq.km (13.60 %) Protected Forest Area and 230 sq.km (0.62 %Unclassed Forest Area. In the last two years, the State has raised plantations in 15,107 hectares of forest land. 

The data states that 1965 sq.km (8.15%), 12821 sq.km (53.16%), 9333 sq. km (38.69%) is very dense forest, moderately dense forest and open forest, respectively, under the ‘forest cover inside RFA’ category and 29 sq.km (0.58%), 1117 sq.km (22.26%), 3872 sq. km (77.16%) is very dense forest, moderately dense forest and open forest, under the ‘forest cover outside RFA’ category. The RFA consists of three national parks and 13 wildlife sanctuaries, covering 7311.08 sq.km. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Vijayawada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Andhra Pradesh forest Andhra Pradesh forest cover increase
India Matters
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi launches Twitter campaign in support of Citizenship Act
Whose government is running the country? Who is lying?
67-year-old Kochaniyan and 65-year-old Lakshmi Ammal tie the nuptial knot at the Ramavarmapuram Government Old Age Home in Thrissur on Saturday | Express
Old age home sweethearts tie nuptial knot, create history
Indian skipper Virat Kohli. (Photo | PTI)
Ricky Ponting picks Virat Kohli as captain of his Test team of the decade

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
One Plus phone. (Photo | Twitter)
Which is the best OnePlus phone to buy at the end of 2019?
Army Chief General Bipin Rawat (Photo | PTI)
Army better prepared to take on enemies: CDS General Bipin Rawat
Gallery
TO TIPU OR NOT TO TIPU: BJP leaders demanded the removal of Tipu Sultan lessons from textbooks. However, a special committee was formed to deliberate whether lessons pertaining to the Mysuru ruler should be dropped, retained, or modified. The committee members, comprising subject experts, submitted a report to the Karnataka Textbook Society on December 6. A decision, however, is yet to be announced. (Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)
Karnataka's 2019: Things you don't want to miss 
Over the past year, the Tamil film industry has been privy to several controversies from post-release censoring to unending plagiarism disputes. The neverending insensitive remarks on women harassment and the MeToo moment have sparked spirited discourse and often, evoked deafening silence. Fan wars turned uglier. Politicians became more intolerant.
Kollywood 2019: Tamil cinema's trials and tribulations this year
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp