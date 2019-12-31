Centre will not interfere in three Capitals issue: BJP national spokesperson Narasimha Rao

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A day after party Rajya Sabha MP Y S Chowdary (Sujana Chowdary) said that the Centre is against the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy government’s three-Capital proposal and it would intervene in the issue if needed, BJP national spokesperson GVL Narasimha Rao has made it clear that the Centre will not, in any circumstances, intervene or interfere in the State Capital issue. “I am telling this as the spokesperson of the party, the Centre will not be interfering in the issue,’’ he asserted.

He was speaking here as part of the party’s nation-wide media meets to explain about the Citizenship (Amendment) Act. When asked if the Centre will interfere in the capital issue, the BJP national spokesperson said the issue is out of the purview of the Centre. When his attention was drawn to the comments of the party MPs, he replied, “I am speaking as the party’s national spokesperson and my view is the party’s view. I am the only spokesperson from the five southern States and I am telling you that the Centre is not going to interfere in the issue,’’ GVL said.

“There are several Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha MPs and senior leaders and whatever they express are their personal views,’’ Narasimha Rao said. The Centre will interfere only if the State seeks any suggestions from it over the Capital issue, he added.In fact, the BJP leaders of the three regions -- Delta, Rayalaseema and North Coastal Andhra -- are speaking in support of the three-Capital proposal.

Speaking to reporters on Sunday, BJP Rajya Sabha MP Sujana Chowdary, who shifted loyalties from the TDP to BJP in June this year, slammed the YSRC government for ‘unceremoniously’ proposing to relocate the Capital.