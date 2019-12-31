Food portals warned against plastic usage by VMC

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief medical officer of health (CMOH) of Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) K Arjuna Rao said necessary action will be taken against online food delivery portals if found to be using single-time plastic for food delivery purposes under Public Health Act. Arjuna Rao conducted a meeting with the representatives of online food delivery portals at his chamber on Monday.

Speaking on the occasion, the CMOH gave three days deadline for the portals to eliminate single-use plastic for delivery purpose and even warned them of cancelling their trade licence. The representatives informed Arjuna Rao that almost a year-and-a-half ago, portals such as Swiggy, Zomato, Uber Eats and Food Panda entered in an agreement with 220 restaurants functioning under the Vijayawada Hoteliers’ Association.

“We have already stopped delivering the parcels in plastic bags to some extent and will follow the procedure in a full-fledged manner by procuring enough stock of biodegradable bags by the deadline,” an online food delivery portal representative said.