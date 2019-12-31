KPCL stripped of exclusive rights

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Keen on developing a port at Ramayapatnam, the State government has cancelled the exclusive rights of Krishnapatnam Port Company Limited (KPCL) on the northern side of the Krishnapatnam Port up to 30 km south of Vadarevu Port limits. In accordance with the decision taken up by the State Cabinet recently, the government released the order on Monday.

The order read that the government has taken the decision in larger public interest, and to take forward the development of Port at Ramayapatnam and drive port-based development in the State. The right of Krishnapatnam Port was coming in the way of development of Ramayapatnam port as the agreement maintained that no party other than the concessionaire shall have the right to develop a new port, within 30 kms on either side of the Port limits.