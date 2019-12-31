New passenger information system at Anakapalle Railway Station

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A new passenger information system has been introduced by South Central Railway (SCR) at Anakapalle Railway Station of Vijayawada Division. The information system comprises ‘At a Glance Display Board’ (displaying the status of various train timings at the station) and ‘Coach Guidance Display Board’ (providing the coach composition and position of a train).

SCR official spokesperson Ch Rakesh on Monday said that the objective of this application was to provide better features and an easy guide to the passengers and thereby provide satisfactory user experience.

Explaining the features of the information system, he said the estimated time of arrival of trains at the station will be displayed, based on the real-time location of the trains. This is done by taking continuously updating data from the Centralised Railway Information System (CRIS) server from time to time.

The system provides automated display information of the trains expected at the station in the next two hours in trilingual form—Telugu, English and Hindi, he said. The system also provides a facility for the operator to modify the data instantly in case of emergencies. The cost of the equipment is `10 lakh, including supply, installation, commissioning and onsite warranty of three years. At a glance display boards are single-faced, ultra HD LED commercial-grade monitors generally installed at the entrance of the station. They consist of three to five columns and will display information of the upcoming trains at the station.

A passenger can hence identify the trains arriving at the station in the next two hours from the board and get particulars such as the arrival and departure time of a particular train number or name, expected time of arrival, location of the coaches from the engine based on whether the train is in up or down direction, he informed.

“This system will also provide crucial information to passengers such as the direction of the train to enable them to reach their coach easily. Passengers can identify the train direction, train engine location, coach position easily as the entire train composition will be depicted through graphics,” the spokesperson added.

Coach guidance display boards, on the other hand, are two-faced small boards. They indicate the coach position of the trains.

Coach numbers of the train from the engine, whether it is the general, sleeper, AC or any other coach are displayed on these boards. This information is displayed after the announcement and before the arrival of the train. Apart from providing better guidance to rail users regarding running status of trains, coach position and platform number, this new system can also be used for displaying additional information for passengers on various amenities available at the station and about their location on the platforms.

Since the introduction of the new information system, the performance has been good and passengers have been appreciating the new facility, he added.SCR general manager Gajanan Mallya complimented the Vijayawada Railway Division for introducing the technology and advised them to regularly monitor its performance so that the same can be extended to others stations.

