Prevent untoward incidents on eve of  New Year: Vijayawada police

VIJAYAWADA: The Vijayawada police has requested the public to celebrate New Year in a safe and secure manner without creating nuisance on roads with loud music and other activities. Commissioner of Police (CP) Ch Dwaraka Tirumala Rao in a release said, strict instructions have been given to all police officers to prevent untoward incidents, bike races, outdoor celebrations and other activities on the night of December 31.

He also said all events and parties in the city should be finished by 12:30 am and ordered the organisers to take permission prior to organising celebrations in hotels and convention centres. As many as 25 check-posts will be placed across all major roads in the city and proceedings of the public will be recorded via body-worn cameras.

The CP warned that cases under Sections 182 and 183 of the Motor Vehicle Act if minors are caught driving bikes and cars. “To avert accidents, we are closing down CVR, PCR flyover and blocking all empty spaces in dividers on MG Road,” the CP said.