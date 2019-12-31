Home Cities Vijayawada

VMC directs builders to cover construction sites with tarpaulin sheets

The move has come after the National Green Tribunal served several notices to the State with regard to the increasing pollution levels. 

building under construction

For representational purposes (File Photo |EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  In the wake of increasing pollution levels in the city, Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) has directed all builders and contractors to cover under-construction sites to prevent dust from accumulating on roads.“On the basis of the directions given by the pollution control board, we have directed the builders to cover their construction sites with tarpaulin sheets so that the dust falling on the roads do not lead to increase in air pollution,” said VMC city planner Lakshmana Rao.

The move has come after the National Green Tribunal served several notices to the State with regard to the increasing pollution levels. In the first phase of inspection done after the direction was given, construction sites in Thotavari Street and Suryaraopet were seen to have followed the norms. However, there were several sites lying open, contributing to pollution.

“The builders should cover the sites on immediate basis. This work is not that difficult and can be done in a day or two. The corporation would collect fines if the sites are seen to be left uncovered,” said the city planner. Depending upon the site area, the builders are being charged `5,000, `10,000 and `15,000 fines. The VMC has already collected `5 lakh from several errant builders.

“The aim is to bring discipline and reduce pollution in the city. We appeal to all the builders to follow the rules to avoid paying hefty fines,” said Rao.The Andhra Pradesh Pollution Control Board (APPCB) had declared construction site dust to be the second biggest reason, after vehicular traffic, for alarming pollution levels in the city, and had included this activity under its action plan. As per national ambient air quality standards, respirable SPM should be 60 microgram/cubic metre annually, whereas, it is 80 to 100 microgram/cubic metre in the city.

