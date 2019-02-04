Chaos reigns supreme on Day 1 of International Adventure Festival

Ritika arun vaishali By

Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The two-day International Adventure Festival 2019, being organised by Youth Hostels Association of India (YHAI) at Kondapalli, began on Sunday. However, the festival failed to enthuse the participants due to lack of proper facilities and chaotic handling of the day’s proceedings.

Adventure enthusiasts, who came in large numbers from all parts of the country, said that it was one of the most unorganised adventure festivals they had ever attended.The infrastructure for the conduct of adventure activities at the festival was not up to the mark. Ropes used for rappelling were worn out and not strong enough to withstand the weight of the participants. For the enthusiasts, taking part in most of the activities meant putting their lives at risk.

“The knots were not tied professionally. The butterfly knots would have been better as they can hold heavy weights,” said Chintan Vaishnav, a participant from Maharashtra, who has done an advanced mountaineering course.

“We have been made to sign a document saying that we are participating in the activities at our own risk and the organisers are not responsible in case a mishap occurs,” said Angarika, a participant from Chhattisgarh.

Young people from various parts of the country take part in the International Adventure Festival which was inaugurated at Kondapalli Fort on Sunday; participants sit on a hillock knowing not what they should do in the absence of any guidance from the organisers | p ravindra babu

“They should have at least taken minimum safety measures. For instance, locals who have come to participate in the event, were standing on the cliff. What if they fall from there? The organisers should keep a watch on the people,” she added. Also, the communication gap among the organisers was evidently poor.

“A person standing at the top of the hill did not tie the rope properly and when I asked him on which side he had tied it, he responded by saying he did not remember,” said Narayan, one of the organising team members, while struggling to untie a rope round the waist of a participant.Though officials said participants from six foreign countries had enrolled their names for the festival, none of them was seen at any of the venues.

“We have not been given any timetable or schedule for the event. We were just told to reach the venue by 7 a.m. The management is poor. None of the members of the organising team knew what was happening,” said Anand Mehta, a participant from Maharashtra.

Participants also complained of poor sanitation at Nimra College of Engineering and Technology where arrangements for their stay have been made. The number of bathrooms was not sufficient and wash basin pipes were damaged, the participants said.

Commenting on the situation, Krishna District Collector B Lakshmikantham said, “We are only the facilitators and not the organisers. I was informed this evening by the Youth Association that the Archeology department had not given permission for providing tents to the participants. I have instructed the officials concerned to provide 10 e-toilets for men and women immediately.”

Participants from other states were made to wait for their turn as the organisers let the locals participate first.To a complaint in this regard, the District Collector said, “The participants, who have come from far off places, should have been given priority. I asked the organisers to begin the event at 7 a.m on the second day to ensure that everything goes on smoothly.”When contacted, YHAI Vijayawada chairperson, Vishnu, said that such complaints have been made by the participants because all of them are beginners.

How the District Collector responded

Commenting on the situation, Krishna District Collector B Lakshmikantham said, “We are only the facilitators and not the organisers. I was informed this evening by the Youth Association that the Archeology department had not given permission for providing tents to the participants. I have instructed the officials concerned to provide 10 e-toilets for men and women immediately... The participants, who have come from far off places, should have been given priority. I asked the organisers to begin the event at 7 a.m on the second day to ensure that everything goes on smoothly.”