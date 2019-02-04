Darshan ticket scam at Durga Temple
VIJAYAWADA: Another controversy came to light at Kanaka Durga Temple with contract staff allegedly selling several Rs 300 darshan tickets bearing the same serial number, to devotees. According to officials, a contract firm was entrusted the responsibility to issue Rs 100 and Rs 300 tickets to the devotees. On Saturday, a family purchased eight tickets worth Rs 300 each, all bearing the same serial number and immediately brought the discrepancy to the notice of temple authorities. Temple EO V Koteswaramma reportedly intimated the issue to One Town police, who arrested the culprits.