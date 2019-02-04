Making people aware of need to save fuel

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: As part of the month-long Oil and Gas Conservation campaign, GKKV Umashankar, State-level coordinator, Andhra Pradesh, organised a ‘Walkathon’ from Makineni Basava Punnaiah Stadium, Ajithsingh Nagar, here on Sunday. Around 250 people including students and staff of Sree Ram English Medium High School, Oil Company Officials and customers participated in the Walkathon.

Umashankar flagged off the rally which was aimed at creating awareness among the people about conservation of oil and gas. Speaking on the occasion, he advised users of petroleum products to efficiently use fuel and save the depleting resources. Sree Ram English Medium School Principal, B Suresh Kumar, administered the conservation pledge.