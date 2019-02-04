Naidu, Jagan to knock on EC doors

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Both Chief Minister and TDP national president N Chandrababu Naidu and Opposition Leader YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will meet the Chief Election Commissioner in New Delhi on Monday to make their stand clear on various issues related to the electoral process.

While Naidu will make a pitch for going back to ballot paper in the coming elections, Jagan will lodge complaint against the State government for allegedly deleting names from voters list.

Naidu is likely to meet the EC along with other leaders of anti-BJP parties seeking usage of ballot papers in the coming elections. In case their demand is not accepted, they want the CEC to at least consider incorporating VVPATs in all the EVMs. Naidu will hold a meeting with TDP MPs and chalk out the strategy to be adopted in Parliament.Jagan is likely to complain that the Naidu government is subduing the democracy through duplicate entries in the voters list and misuse of official machinery and police for its benefit. Jagan and senior YSRC leaders have already reached New Delhi.