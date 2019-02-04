Home Cities Vijayawada

NRI murder case: Noose tightens around Rakesh and victim’s niece

SP Sarvashresth Tripathi told TNIE that Jayaram was murdered on Thursday afternoon and the body was ferried in a car and left on Ithavaram village outskirts.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: In a significant development in NRI Chigurupati Jayaram murder case, Rakesh Reddy, who is in the custody of Krishna district police, on Sunday reportedly told police that the murder plan was hatched in Hyderabad on Thursday.

The deceased’s niece, Pulavarthi Madhuri alias Shika Chowdary, told the police that she used to date Rakesh Reddy and parted ways with him following differences over properties and financial transactions.
She said her uncle (Jayaram) gave `4.5 crore as loan to Rakesh for his business, which he failed to repay. Claiming innocence, Shika said that she and 55-year-old Jayaram had an extramarital relationship. In her police statement, she said, “I was unaware of the murder. When the incident happened, I was with my friend Srikanth. I rushed to Hyderabad upon coming to know of the incident and went home directly.”

SP Sarvashresth Tripathi told TNIE that Jayaram was murdered on Thursday afternoon and the body was ferried in a car and left on Ithavaram village outskirts. “We almost cracked the Jayaram murder case. During postmortem, forensic doctors identified fist marks on Jayaram’s body. He must have been beaten before being injected with the poisonous substance. To throw the police off tracks, the assailants portrayed the murder as an accident. We completed more than 80 per cent of the investigation. We are now probing into Shika’s role in the murder,” the SP said.

Meanwhile, Jayaram’s last rites were conducted in Hyderabad on Sunday morning. Later, addressing media, Jayaram’s wife urged the police to give protection to her family members hinting at a threat from Shika and Rakesh.

Case to be handed over to TS cops?

The Krishna district police have decided to hand over the case to Telangana police after Rakesh reportedly confessed that Jayaram was killed in his house on Thursday, according to police sources.
“As the murder took place in Hyderabad, we want to transfer the case to TS police. The killers had left Jayaram’s body in Ithavaram only to create confusion. We are ready to share information with the TS police. However, the higher-ups are yet to take a decision,” a senior police official said.

