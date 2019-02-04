UDAN scheme to connect Vijayawada airport with Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities

Kiranmai Tutika By

Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Under the UDAN scheme, Vijayawada international airport is going to get connected with airports of tier 2 and tier 3 cities across the country. Under this scheme, the newly-inaugurated Kurnool Airport is also going to be connected to Vijayawada and Hyderabad. Apart from the Airport at Kurnool, five airports of Andhra Pradesh — Kadapa, Rajahmundry, Vijayawada, Visakhapatnam and Tirupati — are going to get connected to seven new cities. The details of which airline is going to operate on what route under this scheme will be finalised by February 8.

During the last week of January, Airport Authority of India (AAI) opened bids for the proposed routes under UDAN 3. Though the Kurnool Airport, which was inaugurated on January 8, was not covered under the bid, the AAI had assured the State officials of covering predetermined places under UDAN Scheme.

Therefore, the officials listed the airport to be connected to Hyderabad and Vijayawada under the scheme. The flight connecting Kurnool to Vijayawada and Hyderabad could either be direct or a connecting flight to Hyderabad via Vijayawada.

Speaking to TNIE, Virender Singh, MD and CEO of AP Airports Development Corporation Limited (APADCL), said, “The new airports and their area of connectivity will be decided by the civil aviation department.

Moreover, it depends on the airline service provider if they wish to operate on the proposed route or not. They will study the route, the traffic it caters to and its growth rate before placing their bid.”As of now, the Kurnool to Hyderabad via Vijayawada route has been proposed and airlines such as TruJet and Jet Airways have shown interest in operating on it, he added.

Under UDAN 3, the listed cities and routes include, Kadapa to Belagavi (Karnataka), Rajahmundry to Visakhapatnam, Tirupati to Kalaburagi (Karnataka), Tirupati to Belagavi (Karnataka), Vijayawada to Nagarjuna Sagar, Visakhapatnam to Rajahmundry, Visakhapatnam to Jagdalpur (Chattisgarh) and Visakhapatnam to Kalaikunda (West Bengal).

Apart from UDAN 3, the Vijayawada airport is also going to call for tenders for the airliners interested in operating direct flights from Vijayawada to Dubai. The tenders for this route are likely to get opened on February 11.The APADCL conducted a public opinion poll on the direct services to Dubai from Vijayawada airport, and over three lakh people have shown interest in it.