30th Road Safety Week begins

Over the years, the number of vehicles plying on the roads has increased, thus making the Road Safety Week more relevant than before, he said.

Published: 05th February 2019 08:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th February 2019 08:18 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:   Deputy Transport Commissioner E Meera Prasad released a brochure to mark the beginning of the 30th Road Safety Week, which is being observed to promote awareness among people about the importance of adhering to traffic rules and safety norms. The theme for this year’s week-long campaign is ‘Sadak Suraksha-Jeevan Raksha’.

Participating in a programme organised by Krishna District Lorry Owners Association (KDLOA) in the city on Monday, Meera Prasad said that accident rate across the district has reduced gradually due to the proactive measures taken by the transport department, and with the support of the police.

People will be made aware of the safety measures they should follow to avoid accidents through organising Burra katha, distributing pamphlets and conducting rallies and seminars across the city. As part of the awareness programme, officials will give Powerpoint presentations and play animated video clips on the theme, Meera Prasad said.KDLOA president AV Rama Rao and AP Lorry Owners Association general secretary YV Eswara Rao were present on the occasion.

A few of the events being held

February 5: Burra katha, distribution of pamphlets at Benz Circle (9 am), DTC Office (12 noon), Auto Nagar Society-1 branch (4 pm)

February 6: Burra katha, distribution of pamphlets near RTA Fitness Centre, opposite Gannavaram Airport (10.30 am)
Medical Camp at Transport Office, Vaddeswaram (10 am)
Road Safety Rally from KDLOA Hall, Benz Circle to Swaraj Maidan (4 pm)

February 9: Seminar, KDLOA Hall, Benz Circle (11 am)

