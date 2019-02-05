Home Cities Vijayawada

Administration wakes up, provides e-toilets at Kondapalli International Adventure Festival 2019

By Monday, the administration made 24 e-toilets — 12 each for men and women —  available at Nimra College of Engineering and Technology, where the arrangements for their stay were made.

By Ritika arun vaishali
Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  The participants at Kondapalli International Adventure Festival 2019 got proper sanitation facilities after TNIE took up the matter with Krishna District Collector B Lakshmikantham, who on Sunday assured that he would see that e-toilets were provided to them at the place of their accommodation.

By Monday, the administration made 24 e-toilets — 12 each for men and women —  available at Nimra College of Engineering and Technology, where the arrangements for their stay were made. The participants also said that they were happy with food arrangements on the concluding day of the two-day festival. 

“We were happy yesterday when the collector came and met us after our complaints were conveyed to him by TNIE. As soon as he heard about our problems, he immediately called up officials in front of us and by night all toilet arrangements were made,” said Sunil Keny, a participant from Maharashtra. 

However, even after the collector had directed Youth Hostel’s Association of India, the organisers, to conduct all the planned events on time, left the participants disappointed even on the concluding day.  The participants from other States felt let down as they were made to wait for their turn, while the local participants were given priority.  “Today we started our trek at 8:30 am, while yesterday the organisers had decided in front of the Collector that we would start off at 7 am.

After the trek, we sat for a long time as there wasn’t a single activity planned,” said C Vaishnav, another participant from Maharashtra. They said the organisers had promised to reimburse their fare, but they were not hopeful of it after seeing the slipshod arrangements. 

