Home Cities Vijayawada

APSRTC employees to go on indefinite strike from tomorrow

Services of Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) are likely to be affected partially from Wednesday.

Published: 05th February 2019 08:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th February 2019 08:10 AM   |  A+A-

Representative image: The APSRTC buses. (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:   Services of Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) are likely to be affected partially from Wednesday. The National Mazdoor Union (NMU) has decided not participate in the strike call given by Joint Action Committee (JAC) headed by recognised union in the Corporation, Employees Union (EU). 

On January 23, the JAC convened a meeting at the EU State Office on the premises of Pandit Nehru Bus Station and threatened to go on an indefinite strike from February 6 if the management failed to concede their long-pending demands, including implementation of new pay revision from April 2017 and 50 per cent fitment to the employees and `3,720 crore financial aid from the State government in the budget for next fiscal.  

Initially, the National Mazdoor Union also joined the hands with JAC and served strike notice separately to vice-chairman and managing director NV Surendra Babu on January 25 mentioning that they will also go on strike from February 8 if the demands were not met. Earlier, the JAC leaders submitted a representation to Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and Transport Minister K Atchannaidu. 

However, the JAC didn’t get any assurance from the Transport Minister, forcing them to go on strike. Meanwhile, the political parties backed the indefinite strike called by JAC from February 6. When contacted, JAC convener P Damodar said, “Surendra Babu negotiated with us and asked us to consider financial position of the cash-strapped Corporation before going on indefinite strike. If our demands were not met now, there were no chances of fulfilling them in near future.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Vijayawada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation Strike

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kumbh Mela: Air pollution smothers India’s huge Hindu festival
For representational purposes
World Cancer Day: Did you know, men can also fall prey to breast cancer?
Gallery
Neymar is the only Brazilian soccer player in the history of the game to be featured on the cover of reputed TIME magazine. The cover of the magazine read 'The Next Pele' (Photo | AP)
Happy Birthday Neymar Jr: Ten times when PSG's Brazilian went down on the field
On 3rd February 2019 evening, a 'surprise visit' by CBI officials to the Kolkata police chief’s residence sparked a face-off between the state police and the central agency. (On the right, CBI officials are seen being forcibly taken to a police station./
Didi VS Modi: Anatomy of a crisis in photos
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp