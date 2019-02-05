‘Centre reimbursing Polavaram cost to Andhra Pradesh’

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The State government has submitted a revised cost estimates of Polavaram project for Rs 57,297.42 crore at 2017-18 price level and Rs 57,941 crore at 2013-14 price level to Central Water Commission (CWC) in January, 2018, Union Minister of State for Water Resources Arjun Ram Meghwal said in a reply to the question raised by Congress MP KVP Ramachandra Rao in the Rajya Sabha on Monday.

The difference between the two price levels is Rs 643.58 crore. Meghwal maintained that the Centre would provide 100 per cent of remaining cost of only irrigation component for the period starting from April 1, 2014. Asked whether it was a fact that Centre had not reimbursed the expenditure incurred by the State government towards payment of price adjustment of labour, machinery and other materials, the minister, in the written reply, explained that the Union government was reimbursing the expenditure incurred by AP on Polavaram after it was declared a national project with effect from April 1, 2014.

The balance cost of irrigation component of the project was Rs 7,158.53 crore as on April 1, 2014, as per the approved cost. Thereafter, central assistance of Rs 6,764.16 crore was released from time to time as recommended by Polavaram Project Authority (PPA) and CWC.

Further, a proposal for release of Rs 393.51 crore was forwarded by PPA and CWC for reimbursement which was referred to the Ministry of Finance and, the latter, in a letter dated July 26, 2018, sought certain clarifications primarily on two major issues - audit statement of the expenditure incurred by AP till March 31, 2014 and the status of revised cost estimates as per 2013-14 price level. The minister explained that AP had not submitted the audit statement in this regard. He clarified that release of funds was dependent upon compliance by the State government with the requirements of the Ministry of Finance.

According to him, as reported by AP, total expenditure of Rs 10,407.551 crore was incurred on the execution of various components of the project till January 19, 2019. Union Minister of Water Resources Nitin Gadkari laid a statemet in the House in reply to the question from KVP Ramachandra Rao whether government was aware that several designs relating to Polavaram headworks like spill channel, divide wall, training wall, etc were yet to be approved by CWC, though the project was scheduled to be completed in 2019.

As per the statement, the designs/drawings of Polavaram were finalised by the CWC on receipt of the same from the AP Water Resources Department and their finalisations were kept in sync with planning/schedule of the project without delaying construction activities. The project authorities reported that there were altogether 45 designs required to be finalised for execution of the project covering components such as spillway/spill channel, earth cum rockfill dam, cofferdam, and gates.