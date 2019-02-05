Home Cities Vijayawada

Culprits in the NRI murder case will be brought to book soon: DGP

On January 31, he was found murdered in his car near Ithavaram village of Nandigama mandal. 

By Express News Service

Krishna district police have not been able to ascertain why the murder of 55-year-old NRI businessman Chigurupati Jayaram was committed and who the culprit was, even after four days of the crime.

The NRI, a resident of Florida, USA, used to visit Hyderabad once a month to take care of his businesses. He was the director of Coastal Bank, owned a Pharma company — Zenotech Laboratories — in Hyderabad and a few other businesses in Andhra Pradesh. He had also previously been the Managing Director of a vernacular TV channel, Express TV (now closed). 

Though the police department has hinted at the involvement of Jayaram’s niece Pulavarti Madhuri Chowdary alias Shika and her ex-boyfriend Rakesh Reddy in the murder and taken them into custody, they could not gather solid evidence against them. 

However, according to some reports, Rakesh confessed to the crime during interrogation and told the police that the plan to murder Jayaram was hatched at his house in Hyderabad. It has also been established that he went to Shika’s house a day before the murder. “The case is under investigation. Though the circumstantial evidence pointed at the involvement of Rakesh and Shika, we need substantial proof to carry on our investigation,” said Krishna District SP  Sarvashreshth Tripathi. 

The two suspects and three of Rakesh’s friends are still being questioned, the SP said. “New characters and their relationship with the deceased are being unearthed. The investigation will be completed soon,” SP added. State Director General of Police (DGP) RP Thakur expressed confidence over the investigation being wrapped up soon and the accused being brought to book. 

“There is no political pressure on the police. The allegations of political influence on the investigation are baseless. Whoever is involved in the crime will be arrested and punished,” the DGP added.

Meanwhile, Krishna police reportedly took a decision to handover the case to Telangana police as the incident happened in Hyderabad.

