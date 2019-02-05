‘Why no complaint filed in darshan ticket scam?’

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Kanaka Durga Temple Executive Officer V Koteswaramma on Monday handed over the task of issuing darshan tickets to the regular staff after allegations of irregularities surfaced against contract employees.

A few contract employees had issued several Rs 300 darshan tickets with the same serial number to devotees and the issue was reported to the temple EO. Following this, she had intimated the One Town Police about the incident but she failed to lodge a complaint against the guilty, according to employees of the temple.

A section of the employees questioned as to why the EO did not file a police complaint and recalled how former EO A Surya Kumari had suspended an attender, N Chandrasekhar, for reselling Rs 100 darshan tickets of the same serial number to devotees in December 2017.

"How can Koteswaramma take the ticket scam issue so lightly? The scam has caused a huge loss to the devasthanam revenue. Measures should be taken by the EO to prevent the recurrence of such incidents,” a senior employee of the temple said.

Rahu Ketu Pooja from Wednesday

Sri Durga Malleswara Swamy Varla Devasthanam will conduct a new Arjitha seva, ‘Rahu Ketu’ pooja, from February 6. According to temple officials, the pooja will be performed on the vacant land near Nataraja Swamy temple during Rahu Kalam everyday. It costs Rs 1,000 for two devotees to have the pooja performed. Devotees will be offered five different types of prasadams.