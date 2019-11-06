Home Cities Vijayawada

All govt schools to switch over to English medium

After schools and hospitals, Intermediate colleges, degree colleges, ITIs and Gurukul schools would be taken up for renovation under  ‘Nadu-Nedu’ (Then and Now) scheme, which begins on November 14. 

Published: 06th November 2019 03:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th November 2019 09:23 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:   The State government on Tuesday issued orders converting all government, MPP schools, and Zilla Parishad schools into English medium from classes I to VIII from the  2020-21 academic year and for classes IX and X from the 2021-22 academic year. The order superseded the earlier orders issued in the matter. Meanwhile, the Commissioner of School Education was asked to take appropriate and adequate efforts to implement Telugu and Urdu as a compulsory subject depending on the current medium of instruction in all the schools. 

After schools and hospitals, Intermediate colleges, degree colleges, ITIs and Gurukul schools would be taken up for renovation under  ‘Nadu-Nedu’ (Then and Now) scheme, which begins on November 14. 
Earlier, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, during the review meeting held here, said that approximately 45,000 schools would  be renovated under ‘Nadu-Nedu’. 

“In the next stage, we will renovate junior colleges, degree colleges, polytechnics, ITIs, Gurukul schools and hostels and a large amount of money is being spent on this. Every school in the State will be provided with the required infrastructure including toilets, compound walls, furniture, fans, blackboards and painting,” he said. 

The Chief Minister instructed the officials to prepare a checklist for the works to be done in every school. Around nine types of works are being undertaken under the programme.  He instructed the officials to give uniforms, shoes and books to the children at the beginning of the academic year. .  Under Nadu-Nedu, the government is also renovating all the government hospitals. ‘sub-centres, PHCs, CHCs, Area Hospitals, District Hospitals and teaching hospitals will be renovated.  

The Chief Minister stressed that there should not be any shortage of medicines in hospitals. More than 510 medicines will be available in hospitals from December 15. He said that the network hospitals and government hospitals must be equal in quality standards. Officials were directed to come up with a schedule by January to fill the vacant doctor and nurse posts in all government hospitals by next May.  

He asked the officials to see that there shall be no dearth of financial resources. The CM instructed the officials to upgrade good high schools in the mandals to junior colleges and ensure that optimum student-teach ratio in schools is maintained. He was assured by the officials to get the works completed by Sankranti.

Stay up to date on all the latest Vijayawada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Indian-American Ghazala Hashmi, a former community college professor. | (Photo | AP)
Four Indian Americans win US state, local elections
Sher Khan. (Photo |ANI)
This 8-feet tall Afghan cricket fan struggles to find place to stay in Lucknow
For representational purposes.
If you walk for just 15 more minutes daily, you can help boost economy! Here's how
Qatar Airways aircraft (File | AP)
Have no interest in Air India, may buy stake in IndiGo: Qatar Airways CEO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai beats Delhi in pollution, records 'very poor' air quality
Lawyers distributing flowers to the people inside the Saket court in New Delhi on Thursday. | (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Delhi lawyers continue to abstain from work, litigants offered flowers
Gallery
A beautiful veil of snow painted entire Kashmir white as the Valley received season's first snowfall on Thursday. (Photo|AP )
Firdaus | Snow paints conflict-torn Kashmir white
On this day in 1986, the Scot took over as the manager of the English club. Ferguson won 13 Premier League titles and dominated the European circuit as he signed some of the finest youngsters from different parts of the world. Here is ten of the most nota
From Eric Cantona to Cristiano Ronaldo, here are Sir Alex Ferguson's 10 best Manchester United signings
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp