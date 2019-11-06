Amaravati not on political map; govt blames Naidu   

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister Botcha Satyanarayana blamed the earlier TDP government and its chief N Chandrababu Naidu for the absence of the State’s capital on the redrawn political map released by the Centre a few days ago. He claimed that the name was missing on the map as Naidu failed to issue a gazette notification for the capital city despite ruling for five years.

In a press conference at the Secretariat on Tuesday, he alleged that Naidu wasted his five years on unproductive things. “There is no address for the capital of Andhra Pradesh. Naidu is to be blamed for this. Instead of doing what they were supposed to do when in government, they are now pointing fingers at us. Everything was temporary for Naidu. Else why didn’t he publish a gazette notification for Amaravati?” he asked.

Earlier in the day, BJP Rajya Sabha MP YS Chowdary (Sujana Chowdary) blamed the YSRC for not issuing the gazette even after coming to power over five months ago. “The previous TDP government didn’t do it. But, even the YSRC government isn’t doing it,” Sujana said in a press meet in New Delhi. Countering this, Botcha asked why Sujana, who was a Union minister back then and was with the TDP, did not make efforts for the issuance of notification.

He also came down heavily on Naidu for announcing a deeksha on November 14 as a protest against the State government’s alleged failure to resolve sand scarcity. “He could do it either on November 13 or 15, but it is foolish of Naidu to choose an auspicious day like the Children’s Day to go on a fast,” Botcha said.

To the demand that `50,000 should be paid to the construction workers, the minister sought to know if anything like that was ever done.