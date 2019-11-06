Excess nitrate in fodder killed cows, says SIT

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The special investigation team (SIT), which was constituted to investigate into the mass death of 100 cows at ‘Sri Vijayawada Gosamrakshana Sangham’ in Kottur Tadepalli village on August 9, submitted its report to the Vijayawada city commissioner of police and district collector, concluding that the cows died of consuming fodder containing excess nitrate.

Following the incident, Director General of Police (DGP) Gautam Sawang had ordered police commissioner Ch Dwaraka Tirumala Rao to constitute an SIT to find out the circumstances leading to the death of cows in the cow shed maintained by Sri Vijayawada Gosamrakshana Sangham. The team comprising six officers — K Srinivasa Rao, CCS ACP, N Chalapathi Rao, CCS CI, Md Umar, CI, Two Town police station and three police officials— spent more than four months in the investigation along with the Animal Husbandry and veterinary department officials, sent the samples of grass to the forensic laboratory, in which the excess nitrate, a form of nitrogen was detected.

“In the lab report, excess nitrogen component was detected in all the samples collected from the cattle shed,” an official from the SIT said.In their report, SIT officials explained that the farmers, who supplied the grass to the shed sprayed nitrogen fertiliser two or three days before chopping it.

“Nitrogen helps in faster growth, colouring and leggy growth of the grass. Farmers use it widely during the rainy season to boost the growth of grass. Consuming more than the permissible limit of pesticide caused toxicity resulting in the death of the animals on a massive scale,” SIT officials mentioned in the report.

The deaths started around 9 pm on August 9, when a healthy cow reportedly fell ill after consuming fodder and died. The caretaker, who rushed to the cow’s aid saw other cows collapsing one after the other. By 9.30 pm, hoards of cows were lying dead.

Upon receiving information from the caretaker, the representatives of ‘Sri Vijayawada Gosamrakshana Sangham’ reached the cowshed but could do only little. The Animal Husbandry officials also mentioned as reasons in the final report that excess nitrate content in the grass caused bloating in cows, which died after toxicity developed in stomach.

Also, negligence on behalf of the cattle shed organisers came into the discussion. “If the authorities had a mechanism to check the grass before feeding it to the cows, the incident wouldn’t have happened,” the officials opined in the report.