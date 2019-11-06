Govt revokes GO on Kalam awards 

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The YS Jagan Mohan Reddy government on Tuesday cancelled the order issued by the School Education Department rechristening Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Pratibha Puraskar as YSR Vidya Puraskars, after it led to a controversy with political parties alleging that the government ‘insulted’ the Bharat Ratna awardee.

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy took a serious view of the GO, and instructed the officials to immediately revoke the Monday’s order. He firmly said the awards should continue in the name of the former president. The department subsequently issued another order, making a minor change to the name.

It changed the APJ Abdul Kalam Pratibha Puraskar to APJ Abdul Kalam Vidya Puraskars. For the record, School Education Principal Secretary Buditi Rajasekhar issued a GO on Monday redesignating the name.

