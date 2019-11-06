LVS mulls honourable exit options

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A day after the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy government shunted out Chief Secretary LV Subramanyam, more details emerged on the probable reasons behind the decision. Though it is learnt that the senior IAS officer is likely to swallow the bitter pill – the unceremonious manner in which he was transferred – for now, there are some possible options before him, including going on a long leave.

The main reason for the gulf between the senior bureaucrat and the Chief Minister for the abrupt transfer of the former, appears to be the frequent oral instructions issued by the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) for implementation of various schemes and appointment of officials in various positions, while LV Subramanyam, as the Chief Secretary, insisted on following the due procedures.

The same was pointed out in the memo he issued to CM’s Principal Secretary Praveen Prakash on November 1, in which Subramanyam pointed out that if there were any oral instructions from the CMO, they should have been brought to his notice. This did not go down well with the CMO, which felt that the situation led to delay in the implementation of instructions.

Power corridors are also abuzz with instances where the Chief Secretary was not kept in the loop in matter of transfer of a few IAS and IPS officials over the last few weeks, indicating the growing distance between the two. Subramanyam is likely to swallow the bitter pill for the time being and take charge as the DG of AP HRD Institute.

It’s unfortunate, new CM needs to have good advisors: Ex-Union secy

He also has a few other options before him. With only five months and 24 days of service left, the senior most IAS officer, who has not been in the office because of prior engagements ever since the transfer orders were issued, may opt for a long leave till his superannuation on April 30, 2020. The option of moving the Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT), in favour of which a few people advised Subramanyam, is also there, but it appears unlikely as the case may not hold any water as the appointment of a chief secretary is the prerogative of the Chief Minister.

It is learnt that he may resign and may be offered a position by the Union government. “But, for him to initiate any process, he needs to first be in a post. So, it is most likely that he would take the new position offered and then take a call on his future course of action,” a senior official opined. Subramanyam is expected to come to the Secretariat on Wednesday, when the process to relieve him would be initiated.

Even though the government’s move appeared unexpected, the possible change of the head of bureaucracy has often been a point of discussion, albeit in hushed tones, in the power corridors for over a month. However, the move by the government sent ripples through the bureaucracy as the transfer came two days after Subramanyam served a strongly-worded show cause on Praveen Prakash for not following the procedures while circulating a few files.

“Extremely sad to see the unceremonious way in which the Chief Secretary of Andhra Pradesh has been shunted out for following rules. Rule based governance is core to development. An unfortunate development that should have been avoided. The new CM needs to have good advisors. Sad. (sic),” former Union Secretary Dr K Sujatha Rao tweeted on Tuesday. Incidentally, Sujatha Rao headed the committee constituted by the Jagan government to revamp the health sector in the State.

Another IAS official, on the condition of anonymity, shared that though there were indications of his being shifted from the post, it was not expected at this juncture. “Lately, it was evident that the Chief Secretary did not enjoy the confidence of the Chief Minister anymore, but the situation could have been prevented,” the official felt.