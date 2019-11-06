Minister seeks Sabarimala guest homes, help desk

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Minister for Endowments Vellampalli Srinivasa Rao attended a conference held in Kerala for reviewing the arrangement works of Mandala Makaravilaku festival celebrated at Sabarimala Sree Dharma Sastha temple on Tuesday and said that he requested the Kerala government to provide extra facilities for devotees visiting the temple from Andhra Pradesh.

The conference was organised by the Kerala government and Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan sent an invitation to Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for being a part of the meeting where ministers of endowments of all southern States would be present. In a press release, the minister told devotees to avail all the facilities provided in Sabarimala and reminded them to restrict the use of plastic. He further said a proposal was put before the Kerala government to allot guest houses atop Sabarimala, adjoining places and additional trains for Telugu devotees.

“I also requested the Kerala government to arrange a dedicated information centre for Telugu devotees at Neelakanta and Pamba base camps. Also, a proposal was sent to them to install signboards in Telugu and temporary shelters,” the minister told. Responding to the requests, the Kerala CM reportedly assured that an integrated central help desk would be arranged for all the five States, where the staff will help the devotees in finishing their darshanam.

