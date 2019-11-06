Naidu to undertake 12-hr fast on Nov 14

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Not convinced with the YSRC government’s explanation on sand scarcity in the State, Leader of the Opposition N Chandrababu Naidu has decided to undertake a 12-hour fast on November 14 in protest against the “inaction” of the government in solving the crisis and coming to the aid of construction workers, who have rendered jobless. At the same time, the TDP chief also demanded reintroduction of free sand policy.

Addressing a workshop organised for the party election observers here on Tuesday, the TDP chief said it was the TDP which first raised the issue of sand scarcity. He emphasised that five months ago, there was no sand scarcity and it was created by the YSRC government. He accused the government of playing with the lives of building and construction workers and found fault with ruling party leaders for their criticism of the TDP for supporting Jana Sena’s ‘Long March’ in Visakhapatnam.

“There is an urgent need for the reintroduction of free sand policy to tide over the crisis. To bring pressure on the government, I will undertake a fast from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on November 14. Checking at the borders should be intensified to prevent sand smuggling to other States and `10,000 financial aid should be extended to the families of building and construction workers who lost jobs.

The government should also pay `25 lakh ex gratia to the families of those who committed suicide,” the TDP chief demanded.On Monday, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy explained that as soon as the floods recede, sand will be made available at more places to meet the demand.

‘Naidu has nothing else to say, PK march a drama’

Kakinada: Lambasting TDP leaders for their constant criticism of the government over sand scarcity despite explaining the reasons for the situation, Agriculture Minister Kurasala Kannababu has said Chandrababu Naidu is harping on the issue as he has no other issue and termed the TDP chief comments “politically motivated”. He said everybody knows that the situation would get back to normal in 10 to 15 days and that construction activity would pick up again. Kannababu dismissed JSP chief Pawan Kalyan’s ‘Long March’ as a “drama for political survival”. “The sand crisis is of temporary nature as said by the Chief Minister,” he maintained.