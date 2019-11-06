VMC chief conducts meet on sustainable cities

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A team of representatives from the United Nations Industrial Development Organisation (UNIDO), Austria under the supervision of Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs met municipal commissioner V Prasanna Venkatesh at his chamber here on Tuesday. On the occasion, the representatives conducted a seminar and delivered a presentation on Sustainable Cities: Integrated Approach Pilot in India (SCIAP) at the Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) council hall. The seminar was conducted in order to draft projects to reduce pollution increasing day by day without causing any harm to the public.

Speaking at the seminar, Venkatesh gave a brief description of the geographical conditions of the city and the measures being taken by the Corporation for its upkeep at its three administrative circle offices. Highlighting the initiatives being taken by VMC, he explained the solid waste management practices being followed in the city via segregation of wet and dry wastes from households by the sanitation staff. Apart from that, the civic body chief also informed the representatives about the plastic waste recycling plant, vermi compost plants, debris recycling plant and bio-mining project aimed at eliminating the piled up garbage at Ajith Singh Nagar dumping yard.

As part of its efforts to reduce vehicular pollution, the civic body has already introduced CNG and electric vehicles in its fleet, he said, adding that plans are under consideration to recycle floral waste (offerings made to temples which are later discarded) into incense sticks.

During the course of the meeting, the UNIDO representatives gave a detailed presentation to the municipal commissioner on topics pertaining to urban planning and management, investment projects and technology demonstration, partnerships and knowledge management platform, monitoring and evaluation.