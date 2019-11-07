ACB raids on two govt officials reveal  disproportionate assets worth `5 crore

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Sleuths of the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Wednesday unearthed disproportionate assets (DA) worth `5 crore from two government officials.Simultaneous raids were conducted on various properties owned by Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) town planning officer Balagouni Murali Goud and Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) of Kakinada port police station Gunnam Veera Venkata Satyanarayana Chowdary. Tirupati range ACB officials, who raided the residences of the VMC official in Vijayawada, Tirupati, Hyderabad and Bengaluru on Wednesday, said he had amassed several properties illegally by accepting bribes for issuing house plan approvals.

The officials seized property documents worth `1 crore, `14.5 lakh in cash, 250 gram gold ornaments worth `8 lakh, one kg silver and four vehicles, which included a car and a sports bike. “While the worth of disproportionate assets is around `1 crore (book value), their market price is expected to be more. The accused officer possessed most of his assets in his wife Rekha’s name, and had invested in the Rural Electrification Corporation, New Delhi,” said the ACB officials.

Murali Goud joined government service in 1993 as a town planning building overseer (TPBO) and served duties in this capacity in Yemmiganur in Nandyal and CRDA in Vijayawada. He was later promoted as an assistant city planner and was posted in Tirupati. He was recently transferred to Vijayawada as a town planning officer.

In another case, Rajamahendravaram range ACB officials raided the residences of the Kakinada port police station ASI and one of his relatives in the East Godavari headquarters, and seized property documents worth ` 3 crore, 1.4 kg gold ornaments and 100 promissory notes worth `30 lakh. “The accused official joined government services as an armed reserve constable in 1984 and later was transferred to civil police.

Assets of Murali Goud

A house in Nandyal town bought in 2004 Value: `13 lakh

A vacant site at Mamidalapadu in Kurnool mandal

Assets held in his wife’s name

A G+4 house in Hyderabad built in 2015 Value: `54.31 lakh

Plot in Pedda Amberpet, Hyderabad

A plot in Mallavaram village of Tirupati bought in 2011. Value: `2.8 lakh

2 agri lands in the Orvakal mandal of Kurnool

Assets of G Satyanarayana

A house in Aratlakatta he built in 2007

3 vacant sites each admeasuring 200 sq yards in Vallur village of Tuni mandal

A vacant site admeasuring 400 sq yards in Dabbirajupeta village of Vizianagaram

Agricultural land in Pavara village

Assets held in the name of his kin

2 vacant sites in Vallur village of Tuni

2 vacant sites admeasuring 400 sq yards and 200 sq yards in Dabbirajupeta village of Vizianagaram