Home Cities Vijayawada

ACB raids on two govt officials reveal  disproportionate assets worth `5 crore

  Sleuths of the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Wednesday unearthed disproportionate assets (DA) worth `5 crore from two government officials. 

Published: 07th November 2019 02:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th November 2019 10:25 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  Sleuths of the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Wednesday unearthed disproportionate assets (DA) worth `5 crore from two government officials.Simultaneous raids were conducted on various properties owned by Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) town planning officer Balagouni Murali Goud and Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) of Kakinada port police station Gunnam Veera Venkata Satyanarayana Chowdary. Tirupati range ACB officials, who raided the residences of the VMC official in Vijayawada, Tirupati, Hyderabad and Bengaluru on Wednesday, said he had amassed several properties illegally by accepting bribes for issuing house plan approvals. 

The officials seized property documents worth `1 crore, `14.5 lakh in cash, 250 gram gold ornaments worth `8 lakh, one kg silver and four vehicles, which included a car and a sports bike.  “While the worth of disproportionate assets is around `1 crore (book value), their market price is expected to be more. The accused officer possessed most of his assets in his wife Rekha’s name, and had invested in the Rural Electrification Corporation, New Delhi,” said the ACB officials.

Murali Goud joined government service in 1993 as a town planning building overseer (TPBO) and served duties in this capacity in Yemmiganur in Nandyal and CRDA in Vijayawada. He was later promoted as an assistant city planner and was posted in Tirupati. He was recently transferred to Vijayawada as a town planning officer.

In another case, Rajamahendravaram range ACB officials raided the residences of the Kakinada port police station ASI and one of his relatives in the East Godavari headquarters, and seized property documents worth ` 3 crore, 1.4 kg gold ornaments and 100 promissory notes worth `30 lakh. “The accused official joined government services as an armed reserve constable in 1984 and later was transferred to civil police. 

Assets of Murali Goud
A house in Nandyal town bought in 2004 Value: `13 lakh
A vacant site at Mamidalapadu in Kurnool mandal 
Assets held in his wife’s name
A G+4 house in Hyderabad built in 2015 Value: `54.31 lakh 
Plot in Pedda Amberpet, Hyderabad
A plot in Mallavaram village of Tirupati bought in 2011. Value: `2.8 lakh 
2 agri lands in the Orvakal mandal of Kurnool

Assets of G Satyanarayana 
A house in Aratlakatta he built in 2007
3 vacant sites each admeasuring 200 sq yards in Vallur village of Tuni mandal  
A vacant site admeasuring 400 sq yards in Dabbirajupeta village of Vizianagaram  
Agricultural land in Pavara village 
Assets held in the name of his kin
2 vacant sites in Vallur village of Tuni   
2 vacant sites admeasuring 400 sq yards and 200 sq yards in Dabbirajupeta village of Vizianagaram

Stay up to date on all the latest Vijayawada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Indian-American Ghazala Hashmi, a former community college professor. | (Photo | AP)
Four Indian Americans win US state, local elections
Sher Khan. (Photo |ANI)
This 8-feet tall Afghan cricket fan struggles to find place to stay in Lucknow
For representational purposes.
If you walk for just 15 more minutes daily, you can help boost economy! Here's how
Qatar Airways aircraft (File | AP)
Have no interest in Air India, may buy stake in IndiGo: Qatar Airways CEO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai beats Delhi in pollution, records 'very poor' air quality
Lawyers distributing flowers to the people inside the Saket court in New Delhi on Thursday. | (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Delhi lawyers continue to abstain from work, litigants offered flowers
Gallery
A beautiful veil of snow painted entire Kashmir white as the Valley received season's first snowfall on Thursday. (Photo|AP )
Firdaus | Snow paints conflict-torn Kashmir white
On this day in 1986, the Scot took over as the manager of the English club. Ferguson won 13 Premier League titles and dominated the European circuit as he signed some of the finest youngsters from different parts of the world. Here is ten of the most nota
From Eric Cantona to Cristiano Ronaldo, here are Sir Alex Ferguson's 10 best Manchester United signings
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp