Home Cities Vijayawada

Act soon to stabilise price, curb smuggling of sand

Jagan wants provision for jailing those violating govt price norm 

Published: 07th November 2019 02:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th November 2019 10:30 AM   |  A+A-

Two persons cart out sand they collected from the middle of River Krishna in Vijayawada on Wednesday | P Ravindra Babu

By Express News Service

 VIJAYAWADA:  In a bid to effectively tackle the menace of sand smuggling and regulate its price, the State government has decided to come out with a  sand price regulation Act. Till the proposed Act is enacted by the State Legislative Assembly, it was decided to bring in an ordinance for the purpose.

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy in a review meeting on Wednesday directed the officials concerned to draft the ordinance. They were asked to prepare a sand price list at the district and Assembly constituency level. “District collectors in coordination with the officials of the mines department should fix the price and ensure that sand is sold only at the official price,” the CM said.

Jagan emphasised the need for the proposed law to be tough and those who sell sand over and above the specified price to be jailed. Officials were also asked to take measures for the effective supply of sand to benefit more people.It was decided to have a toll free number, so that the people can lodge their complaints in case they face any exploitation. The CM asked the officials to make the toll free number operational and fix sand price by next Monday, the day when weekly Spandana programme is organised.

Spandana next Monday will deal with sand scarcity and related aspects, the CM announced. The schedule of the proposed Sand Week to be conducted in the State will be announced during Spandana next week.Police, revenue and mines department officials were directed to intensify checks and patrolling along the State borders to prevent sand smuggling. He said even a single case of smuggling will tarnish government’s image. 

Jagan asks officials to install cameras at all sand reaches

Officials were advised to adopt the latest technology to prevent sand smuggling. 
He asked them to have CCTV cameras installed at all the 275 sand reaches in the State and have constant monitoring of what is happening there. He said if sand excavation was stopped at any sand reach, the officials should be able to know the reasons live, so they can take necessary action. He stressed the need for installing night vision CCTV cameras. 

Officials assured the Chief Minister that they would step up patrolling and form mobile teams to check sand smuggling.  According to officials, as on date, 83 of the 275 reaches are functioning and sand availability increased to 69,000 metric tonnes. According to them, it is likely to increase to one lakh metric tonnes in one week’s time, and by month-end, the situation is likely to return to normal.

Jagan asked the officials to make arrangements for supply of sand as soon as floods receded. They were asked to put in place  necessary sand transportation facility and award transportation contract to those willing to accept `4.90 per kilometer.

Taking stock of the implementation of liquor prohibition in the State in a phased manner, he directed the officials to take action against those found selling liquor unofficially and imprison them. He also wanted officials to set up a toll free number for receiving complaints related to liquor sales.

spl spandana on Rythu Bharosa

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy instructed district collectors to conduct a special Spandana on Rythu Bharosa for farmers on November 9 to address their grievances. He wanted the special Spandana to be held at mandal, divisional and district centres. “Farmers should utilise Rythu Bharosa scheme by November 15 and the deadline for tenant farmers would be extended as the Rabi season started recently,” he said

Ex gratia for kin of  workers
On the direction of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, Labour Welfare Department on Wednesday handed over cheques for `5 lakh each to the kin of the construction workers who committed suicide

Stay up to date on all the latest Vijayawada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Indian-American Ghazala Hashmi, a former community college professor. | (Photo | AP)
Four Indian Americans win US state, local elections
Sher Khan. (Photo |ANI)
This 8-feet tall Afghan cricket fan struggles to find place to stay in Lucknow
For representational purposes.
If you walk for just 15 more minutes daily, you can help boost economy! Here's how
Qatar Airways aircraft (File | AP)
Have no interest in Air India, may buy stake in IndiGo: Qatar Airways CEO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai beats Delhi in pollution, records 'very poor' air quality
Lawyers distributing flowers to the people inside the Saket court in New Delhi on Thursday. | (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Delhi lawyers continue to abstain from work, litigants offered flowers
Gallery
A beautiful veil of snow painted entire Kashmir white as the Valley received season's first snowfall on Thursday. (Photo|AP )
Firdaus | Snow paints conflict-torn Kashmir white
On this day in 1986, the Scot took over as the manager of the English club. Ferguson won 13 Premier League titles and dominated the European circuit as he signed some of the finest youngsters from different parts of the world. Here is ten of the most nota
From Eric Cantona to Cristiano Ronaldo, here are Sir Alex Ferguson's 10 best Manchester United signings
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp