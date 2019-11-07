Act soon to stabilise price, curb smuggling of sand

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: In a bid to effectively tackle the menace of sand smuggling and regulate its price, the State government has decided to come out with a sand price regulation Act. Till the proposed Act is enacted by the State Legislative Assembly, it was decided to bring in an ordinance for the purpose.

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy in a review meeting on Wednesday directed the officials concerned to draft the ordinance. They were asked to prepare a sand price list at the district and Assembly constituency level. “District collectors in coordination with the officials of the mines department should fix the price and ensure that sand is sold only at the official price,” the CM said.

Jagan emphasised the need for the proposed law to be tough and those who sell sand over and above the specified price to be jailed. Officials were also asked to take measures for the effective supply of sand to benefit more people.It was decided to have a toll free number, so that the people can lodge their complaints in case they face any exploitation. The CM asked the officials to make the toll free number operational and fix sand price by next Monday, the day when weekly Spandana programme is organised.

Spandana next Monday will deal with sand scarcity and related aspects, the CM announced. The schedule of the proposed Sand Week to be conducted in the State will be announced during Spandana next week.Police, revenue and mines department officials were directed to intensify checks and patrolling along the State borders to prevent sand smuggling. He said even a single case of smuggling will tarnish government’s image.

Jagan asks officials to install cameras at all sand reaches

Officials were advised to adopt the latest technology to prevent sand smuggling.

He asked them to have CCTV cameras installed at all the 275 sand reaches in the State and have constant monitoring of what is happening there. He said if sand excavation was stopped at any sand reach, the officials should be able to know the reasons live, so they can take necessary action. He stressed the need for installing night vision CCTV cameras.

Officials assured the Chief Minister that they would step up patrolling and form mobile teams to check sand smuggling. According to officials, as on date, 83 of the 275 reaches are functioning and sand availability increased to 69,000 metric tonnes. According to them, it is likely to increase to one lakh metric tonnes in one week’s time, and by month-end, the situation is likely to return to normal.

Jagan asked the officials to make arrangements for supply of sand as soon as floods receded. They were asked to put in place necessary sand transportation facility and award transportation contract to those willing to accept `4.90 per kilometer.

Taking stock of the implementation of liquor prohibition in the State in a phased manner, he directed the officials to take action against those found selling liquor unofficially and imprison them. He also wanted officials to set up a toll free number for receiving complaints related to liquor sales.

spl spandana on Rythu Bharosa

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy instructed district collectors to conduct a special Spandana on Rythu Bharosa for farmers on November 9 to address their grievances. He wanted the special Spandana to be held at mandal, divisional and district centres. “Farmers should utilise Rythu Bharosa scheme by November 15 and the deadline for tenant farmers would be extended as the Rabi season started recently,” he said

Ex gratia for kin of workers

On the direction of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, Labour Welfare Department on Wednesday handed over cheques for `5 lakh each to the kin of the construction workers who committed suicide