Adequate sand in Krishna dist, no need to worry, says Collector

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Krishna district collector Md Imtiaz stated that there was no sand shortage in the district, as over 7,000 metric tonnes of sand was available. In the next few days, all the sand reaches in the district would be accessible by the public and there was no need to panic, Imtiaz said addressing a press conference on Wednesday.

“The district procured 11,968 tonnes of sand through mining on November 5 and supplied 4,047 tonnes of sand to the persons, who requested it. After that also, we have 7,921 tonnes of sand left, which will be sufficient for two to three days. By that time, all the sand reaches in the district will be available as the flood water is receding from the reaches. Once all of them are ready for mining, then there will not be any issue of sand shortage,” he said.

The collector explained: “We have categorised the sand seekers in two groups, one is the general public who need sand for construction works and the other is for the bulk users like L&T, VMC, etc. For bulk users, we have dedicated certain sand reaches.” Customers who wish to buy sand can book it online at www.mines.ap.gov.in and they can pay online for the cost.