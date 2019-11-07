AP governor orders probe into job fraud

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: ANDHRA Pradesh Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan on Wednesday took a serious view of some unscrupulous persons collecting money from poor unemployed youth by promising jobs in the Raj Bhavan and directed Vijayawada city police to take stringent action against the guilty.

According to Raj Bhavan officials, a complaint received by the Governor alleged that some staff members of M/s Sumati Corporate Services Pvt.Ltd, an outsourcing agency, collected money from nine persons promising permanent jobs in the Raj Bhavan as office sub-ordinates, receptionists and attenders. Following the directions, his secretary conducted a probe and found that staff of the agency was collecting money from nine outsourcing employees.

After receiving the probe report, the Governor took the issue seriously and directed Vijayawada city Police Commissioner Dwaraka Tirumala Rao to take action against those involved in the racket.