Home Cities Vijayawada

Budameru canal bunds in city to get facelift

As per Corporation records, the 37-km long canal starts from Mylavaram, flows through Vijayawada and ends near Ventrapragada village in the district.

Published: 07th November 2019 02:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th November 2019 10:30 AM   |  A+A-

VMC has taken up an initiative to develop greenery adjacent to canal bunds of Budameru | Express

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:   Soon the canal bunds of Budameru also known as the ‘Sorrow of Vijayawada’ will get a facelift as the Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) has taken up an initiative for the improvement and beautification of greenery adjacent to the canal bund and make it accessible to the public. 

As per Corporation records, the 37-km long canal starts from Mylavaram, flows through Vijayawada and ends near Ventrapragada village in the district. Over the years, the canal’s channel passing through approximately 11 km within city limits, has been posing a serious threat to the residents of Bhavanipuram, Singh Nagar, Ayodhya Nagar, Payakapuram, Madhura Nagar and Kanaka Durga Nagar during monsoon due to increase in water levels. 

In an attempt to prevent residents living in and around the Budameru canal from dumping garbage in it, the civic body has planned to beautify the entire stretch of the water body passing through the city. The decision was taken after repeated appeals to residents of the localities to keep the canal clean fell on deaf ears. Works in this regard commenced recently as the Corporation has procured machinery worth `45 lakh to remove the piled up wastes in the canal, officials sources informed.

“We have decided to renovate and beautify Budameru canal on the lines of greenery developed adjacent to Bandar and Eluru canal bunds in the city. The project is being carried out at an estimated cost of `3 crore. A consultant will be appointed after examining the measures proposed for the beautification project,’’ VMC executive engineer V Chandrasekhar said to TNIE.

 He further said that canal cleaning process is expected to be completed in a couple of months from now. Apart from cleaning the clogged canal, we will put up an iron fence on its banks and the entire stretch will be illuminated with lights and made accessible to the public, he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Vijayawada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Indian-American Ghazala Hashmi, a former community college professor. | (Photo | AP)
Four Indian Americans win US state, local elections
Sher Khan. (Photo |ANI)
This 8-feet tall Afghan cricket fan struggles to find place to stay in Lucknow
For representational purposes.
If you walk for just 15 more minutes daily, you can help boost economy! Here's how
Qatar Airways aircraft (File | AP)
Have no interest in Air India, may buy stake in IndiGo: Qatar Airways CEO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai beats Delhi in pollution, records 'very poor' air quality
Lawyers distributing flowers to the people inside the Saket court in New Delhi on Thursday. | (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Delhi lawyers continue to abstain from work, litigants offered flowers
Gallery
A beautiful veil of snow painted entire Kashmir white as the Valley received season's first snowfall on Thursday. (Photo|AP )
Firdaus | Snow paints conflict-torn Kashmir white
On this day in 1986, the Scot took over as the manager of the English club. Ferguson won 13 Premier League titles and dominated the European circuit as he signed some of the finest youngsters from different parts of the world. Here is ten of the most nota
From Eric Cantona to Cristiano Ronaldo, here are Sir Alex Ferguson's 10 best Manchester United signings
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp